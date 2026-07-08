Russia Now Seems Certain To Return To International Women's Hockey

The list includes Ottawa Charge forward Fanuza Kadirova who was a breakout star this season in the league as a first year player. She however was a late round pick compared to compatriot Anna Shokhina who was chosen in the second round of the 2025 PWHL Draft by Ottawa before being held out of the lineup early in the season as she struggled to adapt, and then being traded to Vancouver midseason. Shokhina remains one of the few PWHL veterans yet to sign this offseason. They were joined in Ottawa by Yale alumni Vita Poniatovskaia who got into the lineup late in the season after beginning the year as a reserve. Poniatovskaia re-signed with Ottawa this offseason.