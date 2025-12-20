Slovakia Names U-18 National Team For Upcoming IIHF World Championships In Nova Scotia

Slovakia joins Canada, USA, Sweden, and Finland with their roster now finalized for the 2026 IIHF U-18 women's World Championships in Nova Scotia next month.

Slovakia will return Nela Lopušanova for her final U-18 tournament before joining the NCAA with the University of Wisconsin next season. Lopušanova is the reigning tournament MVP and if she can score 8 points at the tournament she would pass Kendall Coyne Schofield as the all-time leading scorer at the event.

Slovakia will play a handful of remaining preparatory games before joining their players currently in North America in Canada for the tournament.

In net, Mariana Sumegova, who plays in Canada at Bourget College is back after starting for Slovakia at last year's tournament. She'll be supported by fellow returnee Zuzana Tomečková, and newcomer Sofia Hajnalova who plays in Slovakia's top boys U-16 league.

On the blueline, returnees for Slovakia include Michaela Letaši who plays for Ontario Hockey Academy, Greta Konrádova, and Livia Nogova. Newcomers for Slovakia include Nina Čellárová who plays at OHA, and Bourget College's Lucia Luptakova. Filling out the Slovak blueline are Lilly Laura Lopnická, Tamara Roškova, and Nina Rostecká.

Up front joining Lopušanova is Lenka Karkošková who is back for her fourth U-18 World Championship with Slovakia, as well as returnees Alexandra Hirjakova, Alica Juríková, Lenka Karkošková, Nikita Lilliana Kristofiková, and Vanessa Mikulasikova.

Joining Slovakia's forward group are Natalia Gero, Lucia Lipčákova, Dominika Miškovičova, Emma Plvanová, Nina Rybovičova, and Nina Sevčíkova.

Slovakia will face an immediate challenge at the tournament playing against Team USA in their opener January 10.