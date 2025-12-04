Sweden Names Women's National Team For Final Olympic Tune Up

Sweden was the fourth and final nation to name their roster for the last leg of the 2025 Women's Euro Hockey tour set to drop the puck this month in Finland. The games will be Sweden, Switzerland, Czechia, and Finland's final opportunity to tune up for the 2026 Olympics before teams gather for the games in February.

Sweden finished second at their home event, the Lidl Hockey Games, in November and are looking to build on that success again this month.

"We will build on the achievements that gave us second place in the last home tournament," said head coach Ulf Lundberg. "Brave behavior, fierce competition in every duel and cool game minds. Everyone, including us coaches, of course has our sights set on the Olympics, but it is also an art to be "here and now."

Lundberg spent the last two weeks meeting with 17 PWHL and NCAA players on a scouting trip to the United States to help the team prepare for the 2026 Olympic Games and their final roster decisions.

Emma Söderberg (SDE) returns to Sweden's crease after not playing in November's tournament. She'll be joined by top Swedish netminding prospect Ebba Svensson Träff (Linköping) who continues to impress in the SDHL.

On their blueline Sweden will be anchored by Toronto Sceptres defender Anna Kjellbin, along with NCAA defenders Mira Jungåker and Jenna Raunio of Ohio State, and Ida Karlsson from the University of Minnesota-Duluth. Rounding out the blueline for this event will be Linnéa Andersson (MoDo) and Ella Sköldebäck (SDE). Maja Nylen Persson of the New York Sirens will not play.

Up front Lina Ljungblom's continued absence from both the PWHL and Sweden's national program is concerning for the nation. It means the lone PWHL forward in Sweden's lineup will be Toronto Sceptres rookie Sara Hjalmarsson. Sweden will have a wealth of NCAA players present including Hilda Svensson (Ohio State), Josefin Bouveng (Minnesota), Thea Johansson (Minnesota-Duluth), and Nicole Hall (Penn State).

They'll be joined up front by national team veterans Hanna Olsson, Lisa Johansson, Sofie Lundin, Hanna Thuvik, Elin Svensson, Ebba Hedqvist, Felizia Wikner-Zienkiewicz, and Mira Hallin.

Notable omissions from Sweden's roster include Lisa Jonsson and Ida Boman in net, Emma Forsgren, Paula Bergstrom, Tuva Kandell and Nylen Persson on the blueline, and forwards Linnea Johansson, Ljungblom, and Wilma Sundin.

Sweden will open their tournament December 10 against Finland, followed by a match up against Czechia on December 11 and Switzerland December 12.