Swiss Women's Team Isolating After Confirmed Norovirus Case Ahead Of Game Against Canada

"The athlete's positive test result was only received after today's opening victory against the Czech Republic and shortly before the opening ceremony," the Swiss Ice Hockey Federation said in a translated statement. "The affected athlete had been housed in a single room since arriving at the Olympic Village on Monday, February 2, 2026, and isolated from the team since the onset of symptoms. She has been symptom-free since this morning. As a precautionary measure, the team was isolated after the match, in close consultation with the on-site medical team and after consulting with experts."