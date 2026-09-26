Team Canada Has A Refreshed Staff, And A Fresh Approach Should Be Expected

For Sauvageau, it provides valuable outside input, more eyes on talent in the PWHL and beyond, and gives her the opportunity she wants to evaluate not only this current group of staff, but what the best model for staffing Canada's national program moving forward will be. On the men's side, coaching appointments are typically short term with varying coaches hired for World Championship and Olympic events with a much shorter runway. For Hockey Canada, Kingsbury and Ryan had multiple years with Canada's national program under their unquestioned guidance, and it became clear that alongside their roles in the PWHL, there were issues.