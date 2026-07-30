Sauvageau's Single-Role Solution Solves An Issue For The PWHL And Hockey Canada

As soon as the Walter Cup is decided, or the Victoire are eliminated, Sauvageau will make yet another shift, albeit this one the final move in her chess game. She'll flip into Canada's full time general manager role, as well as taking on role as vice-president of hockey operations for Hockey Canada. And from there, there's no looking back. It was a solution to a problem that hit the breaking point this season with Canada's worst results in years on the ice losing to USA at the Worlds and Olympics, and being swept in the Rivalry Series. There will never be a time where one job interferes with the other, which due to the scheduling of events like the Rivalry Series and Worlds, there was interference for both roles.