Team Canada Proud Of Their Play And Opportunity To Represent Their Country

At the Olympic Games, a silver medal is cause for celebration. Only one athlete, or in the case of the Olympic women's hockey tournament, one team, can win gold. Although at the 2025 Olympics that honor went to the United States, not Team Canada, the Canadians were proud of their silver medal performance, and the opportunity to represent their nation.
“We wanted to play in-your-face, relentless hockey and that’s what we did,” said Marie-Philip Poulin post game. “We knew it was going to be a battle from both teams. It’s Canada and the U.S. in the gold medal game—it’s one of the best rivalries in sport. Obviously, we came up short, but I’m really proud of this group.”
“There are a lot of emotions, but I am really proud of the way my team played. I am very sad with the result because we came so close to winning, but I am grateful to be in this situation and I’m proud of the way we represented Canada,” said Canada's goal scorer in the gold medal game, Kristin O’Neill “I am not surprised with the way we played tonight because this team always brings its best in these big moments. We have so much experience in our room, and we really showed that tonight.”
O'Neill opened the scoring in the game in the second period scoring a shorthanded marker. Canada held the 1-0 lead until the final minutes of the third when Hilary Knight tipped home a Laila Edwards shot to tie the game. In overtime, Megan Keller scored the winner for USA.
"It's tough, when you come into these tournaments you want to bring gold back to your country," said Natalie Spooner post game
"I thought we went out there and played really well," Spooner continued. "We had great forechecks, had great chances, probably could have buried a few extras and made sure we got that win."
The result was an Olympic silver medal, a notable achievement for Canada and the Canadian athletes. While gold has become the norm for Canada, a medal at the Olympics, as seen with Switzerland's impassioned celebration following their bronze medal win, is always significant.
"I think what I'm most proud of is this group and the heart and pride and the passion we played with after a lot adversity throughout the year and a lot of noise in the background," said Canadian defender Renata Fast. "I think this group showed up tonight and made our country proud."