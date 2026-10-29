Team Canada Report Card: Who Made the Grade Against the USA?

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Hockey Canada Images / Heather Pollock
Hockey Canada Images / Heather Pollock
Oct 29, 2026 11:45 AMPublished Oct 29, 2026 11:45 AM
A fresh wave of youthful energy propelled Canada to victory as rookies and rising stars outpaced the Americans, signaling a dynamic new era for the national program.
Canada's young players brought speed, energy and offensive creativity to Wednesday night's 5-3 exhibition victory over the United States, with a strong effort that showed the turn of the page to a more youthful team.
It was the senior team debut for Caitlin Kraemer, Rosalie Tremblay, Sara Manness, Hayley McDonald, Sarah Wozniewicz, Kendall Cooper, and veteran Rebecca Leslie. The injection of enthusiasm showed, especially in the early stages of the game when the USA (with only one NCAA player on its roster) struggled to keep up.
Here's how the Canadians graded out.
A — Top of the Class
Nicole Gosling: One of Canada's best players from the opening period. Gosling was poised, intelligent and effective, moving the puck confidently and making good decisions. She recorded two assists, including a beautifully placed shot-pass that Caitlin Kraemer tipped into the net. She also prevented a goal by positioning herself behind Ann-Renée Desbiens to stop a USA shot.
Chloe Primerano: Looked exceptionally comfortable with the puck, displaying the speed, confidence and puck-moving ability that make her such an exciting young defender. She was effective in all areas of the ice and picked up an assist on Canada's opening power-play goal. Her poise stood out, particularly given her age.
Caitlin Kraemer: Brought tremendous speed to a line with Laura Stacey and Emma Maltais, giving Canada a trio capable of challenging defenders with their skating. Kraemer scored her first senior national team goal by establishing position in front of the net and deftly redirecting Gosling's shot-pass. She did take a delay-of-game penalty when she sent the puck over the glass despite having time to make another play, but her overall performance was impressive.
Jessie Eldridge: One of Canada's most noticeable forwards throughout the game. Eldridge displayed excellent patience with the puck and impressive hands, consistently looking dangerous offensively. She drove to the net on Rosalie Tremblay's second-period goal and set up Fillier's third-period winner, finishing with two assists.
Rosalie Tremblay: The 18-year-old, Canada's youngest senior national team forward since Marie-Philip Poulin, certainly didn't look out of place. Tremblay showed excellent speed and awareness, particularly on her second-period goal when she followed the play to the net and cleaned up a rebound after Eldridge and Fillier attacked the crease. She was also trusted with a role on Canada's top power-play unit.
B+ — Strong Performances
Danielle Serdachny: Her speed was a constant threat, creating several excellent scoring opportunities. She earned a penalty shot in the first period and later had another breakaway, although she couldn't beat Aerin Frankel with her backhand attempt. She also blocked a shot from Megan Keller. The downside was a pair of giveaways, including a turnover that led to Hilary Knight's goal in the second period. Still, Serdachny's ability to generate chances through her skating was a major positive.
Sarah Fillier: Looked to be in mid-season form, displaying the offensive skill and instincts that have made her one of Canada's most dangerous forwards. She assisted on Watts' power-play goal, then scored the crucial third-period winner to put Canada ahead 4-3 after the Americans had tied the game. Fillier also drew a late penalty, helping Canada protect its lead.
B — Did Enough and Added Some Nice Touches
Renata Fast: Had some good moments, including an impressive individual opportunity when she skated in alone with the puck. Fast showed flashes of the skating ability that makes her effective at both ends of the ice, although she wasn't among Canada's most dominant defenders on this night.
Daryl Watts: Did what she does best, finding space around the net and converting a power-play opportunity in the first period. Watts also had a dangerous chance when Rebecca Leslie used her speed along the boards to find her alone in the slot. She contributed offensively without necessarily taking over the game.
Just Enough — Showed Up and Did What Was Expected
Laura Stacey: Scored Canada's empty-net goal with a nice individual effort to seal the 5-3 victory.
Kristin O'Neill: Was involved in a defensive breakdown when she and Erin Ambrose collided and fell during a chaotic sequence that ended with the disallowed Joy Dunne goal.
Emma Maltais: Recorded an assist on Kraemer's goal, getting the puck to Gosling, who delivered the shot-pass for the tip-in. Her speed alongside Stacey and Kraemer was noticeable.
Rebecca Leslie: Used her speed along the boards to find Watts alone in the slot for a scoring opportunity.
Sophie Jaques, Kendall Cooper, Erin AmbroseSarah Wozniewicz, Emily Clark: No surprises, positive or negative.
Homework Assigned
Ann-Renée Desbiens: Made 23 saves on 26 shots, including some huge stops, but looked slightly rusty at times. She appeared to get caught wandering away from her net and scrambling to recover on several occasions. On the disallowed American goal, Desbiens was swimming, and even sent her stick flying into the air. It's hard to be too critical when Canada surrendered 14 shots in the third period.
Ella Shelton: Speed remains a concern for Shelton, who sometimes gets caught scrambling in her own end. After a disappointing season last year, she is looking to rebound, but this performance didn't offer much evidence of improvement. She struggled to keep pace with some of the game's quicker players.
Kati Tabin: Wasn't particularly noticeable, which isn't necessarily a bad thing for a defender. However, her skating speed was a concern in a game where Canada's younger players brought such a noticeable increase in pace.
Incomplete — Not Enough Ice Time to Evaluate
Sara Manness: Didn't receive enough ice time for a meaningful grade, although her size and skating speed were noticeable during her limited opportunities.
Hayley McDonald: Also saw limited action. She did take a kneeing penalty.
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