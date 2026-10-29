Team Canada Report Card: Who Made the Grade Against the USA?

Danielle Serdachny: Her speed was a constant threat, creating several excellent scoring opportunities. She earned a penalty shot in the first period and later had another breakaway, although she couldn't beat Aerin Frankel with her backhand attempt. She also blocked a shot from Megan Keller. The downside was a pair of giveaways, including a turnover that led to Hilary Knight's goal in the second period. Still, Serdachny's ability to generate chances through her skating was a major positive.