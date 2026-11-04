Teenagers To Watch At The 2026 World Championships

No teen carries the capacity to impact this tournament more than Chloe Primerano. The the University of Minnesota junior made her World debut back in 2025, but was left off Canada's Olympic roster. It was their loss, as Primerano has returned this season looking more dominant than ever on both sides of the puck. She could be a top four defender for Canada, and was taking power play reps in camp. She'll be joined by Wisconsin forward Rosalie Tremblay who was taking top six minutes in Canada's intrasquad games, and the NCAA rookie who just turned 18 is already being discussed as the next star among Canada's forwards. Add in the reigning ECAC Player of the Year Sara Manness (Clarkson), and Ohio State rookie Hayley McDonald, and Canada is loaded with young talent.