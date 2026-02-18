Three Americans Could Join Women's Hockey's 'Triple Gold Club' If USA Wins Gold

There are currently six women who can call themselves members of women's hockey's Triple Gold Club with a Walter Cup, World Championship gold, and Olympic gold medals. It's a number that could grow by three players if the United States earns gold.
In men's hockey, there are 30 players in history who have won a Stanley Cup, Olympic gold medal, and World Championship gold medal. With only one team, the Minnesota Frost, yet to win a Walter Cup title, women's hockey's triple gold is significantly smaller.
In can however, grow by three hockey players this week if the United States wins gold in Milan at the 2026 Olympics.
After winning the Walter Cup in 2025, followed by the 2025 World Championship gold, Taylor Heise, Grace Zumwinkle, and Britta Curl-Salemme could all join the women's hockey Triple Gold Club this week if USA earns Olympic gold.
Perhaps even more incredible, is that the trio would all achieve the feat in an 11 month span.
Currently, six players are members of women's hockey's Triple Gold Club. They include Kendall Coyne Schofield, Kelly Pannek, Lee Stecklein, Nicole Hensley, and Maddie Rooney from Team USA. All won gold with Team USA at the 2018 Olympics. It was USA's first Olympic gold since the inaugural Olympic women's hockey tournament in 1998.
Only one Canadian is a member of the Triple Gold Club in defender Claire Thompson. Thompson is currently a member of the PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes, but she won the 2025 Walter Cup with Minnesota before joining the Goldeneyes through the expansion process.
Pannek, Coyne Schofield, and Stecklein would become Double Triple Gold members winning two World and two Olympic golds, along with two Walter Cups.