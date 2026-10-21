Three Things To Watch At USA's National Team Camp

Nobody is pushing Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Laila Edwards, or Haley Winn out of a roster spot with USA. Cayla Barnes had a down year, and Lee Stecklein was used less than normal in Milan, but are both good bets as well. Still, USA has at least one roster spot up for grabs, and this team is one that has been known to refresh their lineup regularly. Rory Guilday was the final defender at the Olympics, but averaged less than four minutes per game. She'll face a real push from the other blueliners in camp, specifically Emma Peschel who was a late cut from USA's Olympic roster, and defender Laney Potter, who is the top defensive prospect available for the 2027 PWHL Draft. Both bring size, mobility, and two way acumen. One is likely to make the roster, and the games against Canada could decide that spot.