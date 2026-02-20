Top 10 Women's Hockey Performers From The 2026 Olympics

USA won gold riding the incredible performances of players like Caroline Harvey, Megan Keller, Laila Edwards, Aerin Frankel and captain Hilary Knight. For the Swiss, their rise to bronze was on the backs of Alina Muller and Andrea Brandli. While it's the nations who are the real medal winners from USA, Canada, and Switzerland, there were many individual performers who left their mark at the 2026 Olympic women's hockey tournament.
Here's a look at the top 10 players from the Olympic women's hockey tournament.
Alina Muller, Switzerland - If you were to pick tournament MVP based on the individual impact of a player for her team, Alina Muller is probably that player. She showed how impressive her individual skills can be scoring big goals for the Swiss, including the winner in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, it was a hard play by Muller below the goal line and her feed to Rahel Enzler that pulled Switzerland to within one goal of possibly eliminating Canada. In the bronze medal game, Muller scored a historic overtime winner for her nation
Daryl Watts, Canada - Canada's leading scorer at the 2026 Olympics. When you consider that statement about a player who wasn't a member of Team Canada prior to 2025, and was in her first Olympics, that's impressive. Watts will be key to Canada's future, and is one of the nation's only who can match USA in skill and speed.
Laura Kluge, Germany - Every time Kluge stepped on the ice for Germany, she stood out. That statement was equally true against Canada as it was against Group B's competition. Kluge finished with seven points in five games for Germany, tops of all non-North American players.
Andrea Brandli, Switzerland - After missing the first two games of the tournament with illness, Andrea Brandli's return turned into an epic performance in high pressure moments from Brandli. In the quarterfinals, she posted a 40 save shutout over Finland, including several point blank chances in the final minutes. She then turned aside 44 against Canada in what turned into a very close game in no small part due to Brandli. Named Olympic Best Goaltender.
Caroline Harvey, USA - What did Caroline Harvey not do at the Olympics for the United States? She led the team in scoring. She led the team in time on ice. She led their attack from the back end, and turned USA's defense into an attacking force that smothered rushes and rapidly transitioned. Best defender in the world right now and there just isn't a conversation. At the 2026 Olympics, she was named MVP, Best Defender and a tournament All-Star.
Laila Edwards - After two years of trying, it was mission accomplished for Edwards, who had her best performances to date as a defender in Milan. Before this tournament, Edwards looked like a star forward learning how to place defence. In this tournament, Laila Edwards simply looked like a star who could do it all, including wielding her trademark shot as a threat, and shutting down top opponents. Finished third in tournament scoring and was named a tournament All-Star.
Sara Hjalmarsson - Her line of Hanna Thuvik and Lisa Johansson was spectacular at the tournament. Hjalmarsson showed her trademark work ethic and two-way acumen in the tournament. When she was tasked with facing the top lines from opponents, Hjalmarsson showed she could elevate her game. When Sweden needed offense, she generated chances, got net front, and produced.
Nadia Mattivi, Italy - An absolutely rock for her nation. While it's easy to point to the many dual passport players who came in and supported Italy and say that wihtout them, the Italians do not advance to the quarterfinals. It would be equally accuate to say that without their top domestive players like Matilde Fantin and
Viivi Vainikka, Finland - There weren't many highlights for Finland, but Viivi Vainikka was a standout. She was constantly around the puck, and showed some of the dynamic skill set, that given some time to acclimatize to the North American game, Vainikka should fit in well at the PWHL level next season.
Marie-Philip Poulin, Canada - Named the tournament's Best Forward, Poulin returned from injury to show yet again why she remains one of the best on the planet on both sides of the puck. She scored both goals for Canada in the semi-finals, and broke Canada's all-time Olympic goal scoring mark at this tournament.
Natalie Mlynkova (Czechia), Megan Keller (USA), Hanna Thuvik (Sweden), Hannah Bilka (USA)