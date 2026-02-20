Top 10 Women's Hockey Performers From The 2026 Olympics

Alina Muller, Switzerland - If you were to pick tournament MVP based on the individual impact of a player for her team, Alina Muller is probably that player. She showed how impressive her individual skills can be scoring big goals for the Swiss, including the winner in the quarterfinals. In the semifinals, it was a hard play by Muller below the goal line and her feed to Rahel Enzler that pulled Switzerland to within one goal of possibly eliminating Canada. In the bronze medal game, Muller scored a historic overtime winner for her nation