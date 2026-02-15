Top Olympic Performers From The Six Eliminated Women's Hockey Nations

Laura Kluge might be carrying some extra swagger when she returns to the PWHL's Boston Fleet later this month. She put Germany on her shoulders and carried. Things might have turned out very differently for the Germans without the performance on both sides of the puck from Kluge. Nina Jobst-Smith is another player who is going to return to the PWHL better than she left. After missing 10 games to open the season with injury, the Games provided a fantastic opportunity for Jobst-Smith to step into a top pairing role, and she did not disappoint. She led Germany in time on ice, and had two of Germany's 10 goals. The rest of Germany's roster was typical of the nation, everyone worked, everyone competed, but there weren't any stars that lept off the page above others.