U-18 Women's Worlds: Previewing The Quarter-Finals

The 2026 IIHF U-18 Women's World Championships are heading to the elimination round. After the completion of preliminary play, the quarter-final match ups are now set with Canada topping Group A and USA topping Group B.
Barring an upset to either of the top teams at the tournament, Finland and Hungary, who finished last in their Groups, will play to avoid relegation.
It's rare that Finland would be the ideal match up in women's hockey, but at this tournament, Finland ranked 8th out of eight following the preliminary round. They were outscored 28-3 and outshot 153-48 at the hands of Slovakia, Czechia, and USA. The loss to Slovakia in the preliminary round was telling for the Finns. Now they're coming up against a Canadian team that wasn't truly tested in preliminary action themselves finishing with a positive goal differential of 32-2. Canadian forwards including Hayley MacDonald, Adrianna Milani, Alida Korte, and Sofia Ismael are all averaging more than a goal per game through the preliminary round and will be a potent feature of Canada's attack.
There's no universe where Hungary beats the highly skilled and creative American team. USA's skill development is on full display with this team where players like Jane Daley, who scored a hat trick in each preliminary game, and Kylie Amelkovich up front, and Chyne Taylor and Maggie Averill on the blueline have all scored at least three points per game to kick off the tournament. Hungary only scored one goal in the preliminary round, coming off the stick of Shattuck St. Mary's forward Reka Hiezl, but the nation showed a higher compete level than some. It won't be enough against the United States, but it will help them heading into the relegation round.
There are a few things on the line in this game. First, a berth in the semi-finals and a chance to play for a medal. Second, Slovakia's Nela Lopusanova is only one point away from tying Kendall Coyne Schofield's all-time tournament mark, and two points from taking the record for herself. It will be a point of motivation for the entire Slovak roster. With Slovakia beating Finland, there will be no relegation game for Lopusanova to pad her stats; it's now up to the Wisconsin commit to do it when it matters most. Sweden enters with another group of talented players headlined by Ebba Hesselvall, Tilde Grillfors, Inez Nygren, Ebba Westerlind, and Moa Stridh who were their top players through the preliminary round. Sweden is the favorite to advance.
Switzerland is coming in off a do-or-die game where they were outshot by Hungary, but had a pair of individual performers carry the team safely away from relegation play. Captain Norina Muller scored twice, and netminder Norina Schrupkowski made 31 saves in Switzerland's 2-0 win over Hungary to keep them out of a match up against the USA. Instead they'll face Czechia, who the nation has matched up well against in the past. Czechia boasts a roster filled with a mix of NCAA committed players, and younger stars who are trending in that direction. At the U-18 level, Czechia has become a perennial medal contender, but to get back into a medal game, they'll need to beat Switzerland first.