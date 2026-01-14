U-18 Women's Worlds: Previewing The Quarter-Finals

There are a few things on the line in this game. First, a berth in the semi-finals and a chance to play for a medal. Second, Slovakia's Nela Lopusanova is only one point away from tying Kendall Coyne Schofield's all-time tournament mark, and two points from taking the record for herself. It will be a point of motivation for the entire Slovak roster. With Slovakia beating Finland, there will be no relegation game for Lopusanova to pad her stats; it's now up to the Wisconsin commit to do it when it matters most. Sweden enters with another group of talented players headlined by Ebba Hesselvall, Tilde Grillfors, Inez Nygren, Ebba Westerlind, and Moa Stridh who were their top players through the preliminary round. Sweden is the favorite to advance.