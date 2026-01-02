Victoire Forward Hayley Scamurra Rides Versatility To Team USA Roster Spot

With the Milano Cortina Olympics fast approaching, participating nations have started announcing their rosters. On Friday morning, Team USA announced the 23 players who will wear their colours in the tournament. There weren’t many surprises in the lineup, as 21 of the 23 players are returning from the gold medal-winning team that competed at the World Championship and swept Team Canada in the rivalry series.

Among the 23 players selected, only one is from the Montreal Victoire: forward Hayley Scamurra. The 31-year-old has already represented her country in numerous World Championships, winning three gold medals and three silver medals from 2019 to 2025. She was also part of the American team at the Beijing Olympics, which lost 3-2 to Canada in the gold-medal game.

Victoire: Natalie Mlynkova Is A Big Asset

Chuli's Big Performance Gives Sceptres The Win



In seven games in Beijing, she scored three points, the same as at the last World Championship. This season, with the Victoire, she has picked up two points in seven games after producing just three points in 19 games for the Toronto Sceptres last season and 10 points in 24 games with the Ottawa Charge in the 2023-24 season. A very responsible forward defensively, she brings more to the table than just points.

The American selection also includes former Victoire first-round and fifth-overall pick at the 2024 draft, Cayla Barnes, who was named to the all-rookie team last season but was signed by the Seattle Goldeneyes in the expansion’s exclusive signing window. In her rookie season in Montreal, she put up 13 points in 30 games. The offensive defender will be competing in her third Olympic Games, having won gold in 2018 and silver in 2022. In Beijing, Barnes had gathered six points in seven games.

As for Victoire forward Abby Roque, she was part of the American Team at the 2022 Games, recording three points in seven games. Still, she hasn’t played internationally since 2022 and was left off World Championship teams and the Rivalry Series roster.

Team Canada has yet to announce its roster, but several Victoire players are expected to make the cut. Victoire rookie standout Natalie Mlynkova should also represent Czechia, and backup goaltender Sandra Abstreiter should be backstopping Germany.

Follow Karine on X @KarineHains Bluesky @karinehains.bsky.social and Threads @karinehains.