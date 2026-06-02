Who Will Canada Select As Their Next General Manager For The Women's National Team?

Any of the group could handle the role, but some might have an edge. Sauvageau is coming off a Walter Cup title, and was Canada's first head coach to lead the national program to Olympic gold back in 2002. She was also the GM of Team Italy for the 2026 Olympics. Daoust has shown a vision for looking beyond a single season plan in New York, focusing on strong player identification through the draft, and on building year over year. Hirshfeld saw his Ottawa Charge advance to back-to-back Walter Cup finals and has worked with most of the top minds in women's hockey through the NHLCA Female Coaches Program. Gardner Morey and Rheaume are still carving their path in the PWHL, but bring a plethora of experience in program building.