Women's Olympic Hockey: Quarterfinals Primer

Finland had stretches where they not only looked good against Canada, but where they looked better than Canada. They eventually fell 5-0 to the Canadians, but were only outside 23-17, and had some glorious opportunities, that had they capitalized on, there's no telling how it would have shifted momentum. Finland's best asset is their forward depth headlined by Michelle Karvinen, Susanna Tapani, Petra Nieminen, Viiva Vainikka, and Elsa Holopainen. They've come a long way at this tournament on the blueline as well, which was a noted question mark entering the tournament. On the Swiss side, finding scoring is the challenge. Alina Muller, Lara Stalder, and Ivana Wey have been a difficult trio to defend against, including against Canada and the USA. Someone in Switzerland's secondary must step up. It's what's holding this nation back (along with a refusal from many of their top players to leave Switzerland). Their crease, assuming Switzerland rides Andrea Brandli the rest of the way, is their best asset, and could be enough to help the Swiss upset Finland. Finland only had three goals in the preliminary round, a shockingly poor performance. There might not be a lot of scoring, which makes this game a coin toss that might come down to who strikes first and holds the momentum.



Players To Watch: Ronja Savolainen (Finland), Andrea Brandli (Switzerland), Alina Muller (Switzerland), Petra Nieminen (Finland), Sanni Vanhanen (Finland), Ivan Wey (Switzerland).