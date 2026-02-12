Canada's Troy Ryan Must Face The Hard Truth Before It's Too Late

The fourth line, formed by Julia Gosling, Kristin O’Neil, and Jenn Gardiner, was the driving force behind the win, producing two goals, including the all-important first goal. Their performance was nothing short of extraordinary, but looking at their ice time, Canada coach Troy Ryan still sees them as his fourth line. Gosling had just 9:33 of ice time, Gardiner 10:01, and O’Neil only 11:40. Last year, Gardiner won an accuracy shooting contest against all of the Montreal Canadiens players and Poulin, that's quite a feat. She also finished second for Canada, behind only Poulin, in scoring at the 2025 World Championships playing on Canada's top line, a role she's yet to be auditioned at since that tournament.