World Championship Preview: Germany In For A Fight

Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Nov 3, 2026 12:11 PM
Germany is no lock to avoid a relegation game at the 2026 World Championships, as the nation continues to look for ways to emerge from the middle. Still, Germany is one of the more consistent women's hockey nations in the world, and will look to again show their trademark depth and work ethic.
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