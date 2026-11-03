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World Championship Preview: Germany In For A Fight

World Championship Preview: Germany In For A Fight

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Ian Kennedy
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Nov 3, 2026 12:11 PM

Germany is no lock to avoid a relegation game at the 2026 World Championships, as the nation continues to look for ways to emerge from the middle. Still, Germany is one of the more consistent women's hockey nations in the world, and will look to again show their trademark depth and work ethic.

Germany is not guaranteed a quarterfinal game this year as the IIHF has moved away from the tiered groups at the top division women's World Championship this year. It means Germany will play Canada, Switzerland, Finland, and Austria in round robin play, all of whom will be a test.

Unlike other nations, Germany doesn't have a superstar they can rely on, and instead enter again with depth as their best weapon. 

Germany's top players will again be PWHL veterans Sandra Abstreiter, Laura Kluge, and Nina Jobst Smith, while their veterans who remain in Europe will look to elevate their game against the growing level of competition they're set to face.

Germany's blueline has always been a respected element of their success including veterans Daria Gleissner, Ronja Hark, and Carina Strobel, alongside Jobst-Smith. It's a respectable top four, as Germany waits for reinforcements.

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Up front, scoring will be a considerable challenge for Germany. The German style has always been persistent, hard working, two-way play. But they lack the skill of the other nations in their group, including to some extent, Austria, although Germany will boast better depth than Austria.

Beyond Kluge, twins Luisa Welcke and Lilli Welcke are both headed to PWHL training camps this Fall, and both have the potential to contribute at this level. Celina Haider is also headed to her first PWHL camp. Emily Nix and Franziska Feldmeier need to be at their best as well.

Overall, there's a tough road ahead for Germany, who will hope that their next generation can elevate their game quickly enough to keep the national program out of relegation play over the next few seasons.

Sandra Abstreiter highlightsMore Videos

Players To Watch

Germany's best young player is Alexandra Boico, who is playing in North America for Bishop Kearney, and who is committed to Wisconsin. The nation can't expect her to score consistently yet, but they also need to find ways to help their young star elevate. She's the best chance Germany has to have a legitimate standout in the future. 

Plenty will be watching the Welcke twins, and Haider wanting to get a look at them ahead of PWHL camps opening as well.

For Germany however, their best hope is in goal with Sandra Abstreiter. Named best goaltender at the 2024 World Championships, and coming off a Walter Cup title backing up Canadian starter Ann-Renee Desbiens, Abstreiter is looking to win a roster spot with PWHL Hamilton, and also to keep her nation out of trouble. When she's on her game, Abstreiter can be a difference maker at this level, but unlike year's past where Germany started in the lower half of this tournament's tiered groupings, there will be no margin for error this time around.

Germany's Outlook

All eyes will be fixed on Germany's tournament opener against Austria. The Austrian squad will enter motivated in their first ever game at the top division of the women's World Championships. To avoid a relegation game and punch their ticket to the quarterfinals, Germany must win their November 7 opener. If they can avoid upset against Austria, Germany can then turn their focus to preparing for the quarters against what will almost certainly be the United States, who they've matched well against in the past.

Playing for a medal still looks to be out of reach for Germany, who will look to cement themselves in the middle of the pack, out of harms way, but unfortunately out of contention as well.

Germany's Women's World Championship Roster

Goaltenders (3): Sandra Abstreiter, Lisa Hemmerle, Chiara Schultes.

Defenders (8): Daria Gleissner, Ronja Hark, Hanna Hoppe, Tabea Botthof, Nina Jobst-Smith, Tara Schmitz, Carina Strobel, Hanna Weichenhain.

Forwards (14): Laura Kluge, Luisa Welcke, Lilli Welcke, Celina Haider, Alexandra Boico, Nina Christof, Aileena Dopheide, Franziska Feldmeier, Nicola Hadraschek-Eisenschmid, Mathilda Heine, Emily Nix, Jule Schiefer, Marie-Kristin Schmid, Svenja Voigt.

Sandra AbstreiterGermanyIIHFWorld ChampionshipLaura KlugeAlexandra Boico
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