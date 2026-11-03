World Championship Preview: Germany In For A Fight

For Germany however, their best hope is in goal with Sandra Abstreiter. Named best goaltender at the 2024 World Championships, and coming off a Walter Cup title backing up Canadian starter Ann-Renee Desbiens, Abstreiter is looking to win a roster spot with PWHL Hamilton, and also to keep her nation out of trouble. When she's on her game, Abstreiter can be a difference maker at this level, but unlike year's past where Germany started in the lower half of this tournament's tiered groupings, there will be no margin for error this time around.