Young Skill And Key Omissions Steal The Show At Canada's National Development Team Camp

While Canada's crease looks well tended at the national development team level, despite the omission of Penn State standout Madison Campbell, Canada did leave behind perhaps their best U-18 netminder. Sophie Jovanovic, a six-foot Wisconsin commit will not be able to represent Hockey Canada, despite playing for a Hockey Canada governed team, because she is playing boys' hockey. Jovanovic is playing U-18 'AAA' in the GTHL with the Toronto Nationals, where she's starred her entire career. It's an antiquated rule that threatens to leave out some of Canada's best players.