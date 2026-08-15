One-On-One: With Expectations Lowered, Could The Toronto Sceptres Actually Surprise Teams This Season?

Cee Benwell: When you look at how the team finished last year, those departures are almost impossible to imagine. Turnbull and Watts were the only forwards who scored with any regularity, and it still wasn’t enough to get them a win in most games. Now those two are missing, and the replacement is rookie Kirsten Simms. Most likely, we’re looking at Jamie Lee Rattray taking over as the first line centre. But in some respects, it reminds me of the situation that Boston was in last year in the off-season with seemingly no offense, only a good blue line and a great goalie. In a twelve-team league, where we know goal scoring will be hard to come by, I could almost, if I squint, see the Sceptres leaning into that defense and becoming a hard team to play against who can keep themselves in the middle of the pack.