Opinion: Is The Hockey Hall Of Fame Having A Laugh (At The Expense Of Women's Hockey)?

The tipping point of my visit, though, came when I had to make a pit stop in the bathroom. As I walked into the women’s restroom, a sign caught my eye; it read: Hockey invented by men, perfected by women. It felt like a recognition of what women brought to the game, but one that the Hall didn’t wish to make in an exhibition for all to see. Is there a similar sign in the men’s room? I don’t know; I couldn’t very well go in there, but to see that in the women’s restroom made me wonder if the Hall was, for lack of a better expression, taking the piss.