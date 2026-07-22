Opinion: A Big Time Player Is Still A Human Being First And Foremost, Leave Poulin Alone
Marie-Philip Poulin is scheduled to undergo surgery on her right knee before the end of the month, but some fans feel she should have done that earlier in the summer.
If you are a PWHL fan or a Montreal Victoire fan, you’ve likely seen that captain Marie-Philip Poulin and Laura Stacey, who are wives and teammates, are currently taking the trip of a lifetime in Africa.
The couple has been posting regular updates of their safari on their Instagram account, giving fans a glimpse of what looks like an amazing trip.
In fact, when she was interviewed by RDS’ Balle Courbe eight months ago, Poulin said the trip was a bucket list item for her and Stacey, who dreamt of travelling to Africa.
She even added that it would be their honeymoon, which they still hadn’t had despite getting married in September 2024.
After the Victoire won the team's first Walter Cup in May, the team announced that Poulin had suffered a serious injury and needed to have reconstructive surgery on her right knee for a torn anterior cruciate ligament and a damaged meniscus. The team broke the news in a virtual conference, where Poulin fought back tears as she talked about what was to come. Given the severity of the injury, there is no timetable set for her return.
ACL reconstruction leads to a painful and challenging rehabilitation, even for such an elite athlete like Poulin. A conservative estimate would indicate a possible return within 9 to 12 months, provided she takes her time and doesn’t suffer any setbacks.
Since the news was announced, there have been plenty of messages wishing the captain well, but lately, after seeing pictures of the safari trip, some people have voiced their displeasure that she chose to go on a trip rather than have the surgery right away. This is the downside of an athlete being active on social media and letting people into their personal lives.
The trip the couple is on right now is not something that is booked at the last minute, and the road to recovery from such a serious operation is not simple. It’s challenging and very hard mentally, especially when you see your team on the ice, and you’re itching to play and contribute. I am no professional athlete, but in my youth, I was playing AAA Handball, and I suffered ACL tears on both of my knees. The first time, I thought it was no big deal; I’d go through the rehab and be back in no time. But it took eight months before I even started running again. When the second injury occurred, I’ll be honest, I felt like my world was collapsing around me and I had very dark thoughts. If I had been able to go through such a spirit-lifting experience before undertaking the surgery, chances are it would have been much easier.
Given Poulin’s demeanour in the virtual conference, she’s not feeling great mentally, and going on the trip of a lifetime will help her reset and recharge. For fans to feel entitled to criticize her for that is mind-blowing. As big of an athlete as Poulin is and as important as she’s been for Team Canada and the Victoire, she’s not the fans’ property.
She’s a human being who’s entitled to make her own decisions.
Besides, her track record is flawless; how often has she played through injuries and given her all on the ice despite being diminished?
She knows that even if she can’t play at her usual level, she’s still useful to the team and makes it better. It’s about time that Poulin allows herself to think about her and her future life first and foremost.
Besides, sources close to the player confirm that she will undergo surgery within the next 10 days. That operation date, similar to their vacation plan, was set long before the Victoire lifted the Walter Cup.
The captain knew her knee was toast; she knew she needed to undergo serious surgery, and she still played. Assistant coach Caroline Ouellette confirmed that there was no way anybody would get her to sit in the Walter Cup playoffs. She has given enough of herself already; let her enjoy her personal life.