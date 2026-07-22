Opinion: A Big Time Player Is Still A Human Being First And Foremost, Leave Poulin Alone

The trip the couple is on right now is not something that is booked at the last minute, and the road to recovery from such a serious operation is not simple. It’s challenging and very hard mentally, especially when you see your team on the ice, and you’re itching to play and contribute. I am no professional athlete, but in my youth, I was playing AAA Handball, and I suffered ACL tears on both of my knees. The first time, I thought it was no big deal; I’d go through the rehab and be back in no time. But it took eight months before I even started running again. When the second injury occurred, I’ll be honest, I felt like my world was collapsing around me and I had very dark thoughts. If I had been able to go through such a spirit-lifting experience before undertaking the surgery, chances are it would have been much easier.