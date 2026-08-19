Opinion: It Should Have Never Been The Walter Cup

The Stanley Cup was first awarded in 1893, donated by Lord Stanley. It was commissioned as the Dominion Hockey Challenge Cup, but bore Stanley's name and was awarded to the top amateur team in Canada. It was then used for almost two decades as a challenge cup. It was then part of interleague competition between the NHA, PCHA, and Maritime leagues. It wasn't until 1926 when the NHL took over, and since then, no non-NHL team has been permitted to play for the Cup. The trophy came through many uses, and with decades of history attached.