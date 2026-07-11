The PWHL Continues To Miss Their Chance To Honor Women’s Hockey History

The CWHL awarded the Clarkson Cup, named after former Governor General of Canada. Adrienne Clarkson, who donated the trophy to the league. The first visible minority and refugee to be appointed governor general, and the second woman, Clarkson followed in the footstep of Lord Stanley and Earl Grey, two former governor generals who also donated a trophy still in existence today. Clarkson herself voiced her disappointment that the PWHL ignored existing women's hockey history, and that the league never inquired about the trophy.