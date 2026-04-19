Esso Cup: First Look At Tomorrow's Pros And Canada's Talent Pool

The Esso Cup is one of the first major events for many top women's hockey prospects in Canada, including a growing number of PWHL players and Canadian U-18 national team members
The Esso Cup is one of those events that annually produces U Sports, NCAA, U-18 national team, and professional prospects. The U-18 club championship is the first major stage for many of Canada's burgeoning talents, and the 2026 edition will be no different.
PWHL Players Get Their Start
There are currently close to a dozen Esso Cup alumnae in the PWHL. The oldest is Ottawa Charge forward and back-to-back Walter Cup champion Michela Cava who was the MVP and leading scorer for the Thunder Bay Queens who earned silver at the 2012 Esso Cup.
The following season in 2013, Montreal Victoire forward Jade Downie-Landry helped LHFDQ Nord win gold and was named tournament Top Forward.
In 2014, it was Ottawa Charge forward Alexa Vasko representing the Stoney Creek Sabres, followed by Boston Fleet forward Sophie Shirley in 2015. That season Shirley helped her Saskatoon Stars win bronze leading the tournament in scoring and being named Esso Cup MVP.
In 2017, Ottawa Charge defender Stephanie Markowski won gold with the St. Albert Slash. That year, fellow Charge blueliner Brooke Hobson played in the tournament for the Prince Albert Bears.
In 2018, a pair of Montreal Victoire rookies played in the event with Maya Labad earning bronze with Pionnières de Lanaudière, and defender Tamara Giaquinto representing the Brampton Canadettes.
The 2019 Stoney Creek Sabres won bronze with a roster featuring a trio of future PWHL players. Minnesota Frost rookie Vanessa Upson scored six points in seven games for the Sabres, who also featured Toronto Sceptres forward Lauren Messier, who had three points in seven games. Montreal Victoire third goalie Megan Warrener backstopped Stoney Creek posting a 2.28 GAA, .940 save percentage and one shutout.
Canadian U-18 National Team Pipeline
Some of the top names in Canada's pipeline have stepped on the ice at the Esso Cup in the seasons leading up to their U-18 national team appearances, or at times during.
Stryker Zablocki represented the Regina Rebels twice at the Esso Cup including earning MVP honors in 2024. She has twice represented Canada at the U-18 World Championships including winning gold and leading the tournament in scoring and being named an All-Star in 2025. This season Zablocki was the Hockey East Player of the Year as a rookie with Northeastern.
Other recent Canadian U-18 national team members including Caileigh Tiller, Chelsea Tiller, Jessie Pellerin, Anaïs Leprohon, Kendall Doiron, and Eloise Caron, as well as German U-18 national team member Tara Bach, are all recent grads.