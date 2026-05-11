From On Generation To Generational, Ruggiero Passes The Torch To KK Harvey

"And then you have a player like KK Harvey that walks into that. Because I saw her four years ago, I covered her then, I covered her in the NCAA over that period of time and she really came into her own this year. I mean, she owned the puck. She jumped into the play. It wasn't just the goals, she had the most shots on goal. She was shooting the puck, she was getting it to the net, creating opportunities. And she forced to play D to get back. She had the kind of jets to turn around and get back and play good defense and positionally know where to be. It's just fun to watch because I think the game has evolved and when you have a player like KK Harvey who's a defender getting all those accolades, it just brings more eyeballs to the game."