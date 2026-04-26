Vancouver Goldeneyes Will Pick First Overall In 2026 PWHL Draft With Chance To Select Caroline Harvey

Vancouver will not get the opportunity to select generational talent Caroline Harvey. This season Harvey won the Patty Kazmaier Award as the NCAA's top player, and was named the Olympic MVP and Best Defender. At only 23, they're just more credentials on an already stacked resume that has seen Harvey twice named Best Defender at the World Championships. Prior to the PWHL, it's a list of accolades that would already have had Harvey destined for the Hall of Fame. Now, she's only at the beginning of a career, where she'll need to add professional hardware to her resume to ensure her destiny.