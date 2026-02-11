From Roots to Reach: Women Of Colour Hockey Collective Has A Goldeneye On The Future

“This rebrand is about growth, alignment, and longevity,” said Saroya Tinker, Executive Director of Women of Colour Hockey Collective. “Our roots are firmly grounded in advocacy for Black girls in hockey, and that work remains central to who we are. As our community expanded, it became clear that our name should reflect the broader coalition of women of colour who are shaping the game and pushing it forward—often without access, recognition, or institutional support.”