From Roots to Reach: Women Of Colour Hockey Collective Has A Goldeneye On The Future

During Black History Month, a time to reflect on legacy, resilience, and progress, Black Girl Hockey Club Canada has announced a pivotal development. The organization will now operate under a new name: Women of Colour Hockey Collective (WCHC), a rebrand that reflects both growth and its continued commitment to equity in hockey.
Founded to create space, visibility, and opportunity for Black girls in the sport, the organization has expanded alongside the communities it serves. The transition to Women of Colour Hockey Collective marks an intentional widening of that mission, one that recognizes the collective experiences of women and girls of colour navigating a sport that has historically excluded them.
“This rebrand is about growth, alignment, and longevity,” said Saroya Tinker, Executive Director of Women of Colour Hockey Collective. “Our roots are firmly grounded in advocacy for Black girls in hockey, and that work remains central to who we are. As our community expanded, it became clear that our name should reflect the broader coalition of women of colour who are shaping the game and pushing it forward—often without access, recognition, or institutional support.”
Under the WCHC banner, the organization will continue its core initiatives, including community-based programming, mentorship, storytelling, advocacy, and financial support for players and families. The rebrand also positions the Collective to deepen partnerships, expand its national reach, and create more sustainable pathways for participation and leadership, both on the ice and behind the scenes.
At the heart of WCHC’s work is a commitment to centring lived experience. Its programming remains rooted in community consultation and culturally responsive practices, with accessibility, safety, and representation guiding every initiative. The goal is simple but powerful: to ensure hockey reflects the diversity of the communities that love the game.
“This is not a departure from our history,” Tinker added. “It’s an evolution, one that honours where we started while creating space for where we’re going.”
That evolution is embodied by the players and leaders actively involved in the organization today. Among them is Vancouver Goldeneyes defender Sophie Jaques, who sits on the WCHC board and runs one of its most impactful initiatives, Sophie’s Sisters. She is joined by 2026 PWHL Draft prospect Jade Iginla, also a board member, underscoring the Collective’s connection to both the present and future of women’s hockey.
Sophie's Sisters is a program designed to inspire the next generation through community, mentorship, and representation. Each cohort brings together a small group of girls aged 8-10 for a shared hockey experience centred around Jaques, the first Black player drafted into the PWHL, a Patty Kazmaier Award winner, and a member of the Vancouver Goldeneyes.
Participants will attend a Goldeneyes game together, sitting in the stands before taking part in an exclusive post-game meet-and-greet. There, they have the opportunity to ask Jaques questions, learn about her journey, and hear firsthand what it means to pursue their dreams in a sport where representation still matters deeply.
Each participant leaves with more than just memories. They receive a Sophie’s Sisters tote bag filled with limited-edition items, including a WCHC tote, a Sophie's Sisters graphic T-shirt, a poster signed by Jaques, and a customizable Gatorade water bottle. More importantly, they leave with something less tangible but far more lasting: the affirmation that they belong.
As the Women of Colour Hockey Collective rolls out its rebrand across digital platforms, programming, and partnerships in the coming weeks, its mission remains clear. WCHC is building a future where hockey is not just more diverse, but more equitable. It is one where women and girls of colour are supported, celebrated, and empowered to lead.