Isla McCoubrey's Bright Future Has Already Begun

"It was definitely hard to adapt at the beginning, but I played a couple games last year and that made me realize what I had to do over the summer to adapt physically and mentally and make sure I'm prepared for any setbacks or challenges that I had to see," she said. "Playing boys hockey really prepared me for U-22 at a younger age. I felt like I always had to prove myself when I was playing boys, because I felt like everybody was always watching me, and I had to learn resilience and discipline, which helped me in my first year in the league. All those moments just made me adapt pretty well this year."