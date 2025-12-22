THN's Holiday Wish List For Women's Hockey

As the women's hockey world heads into 2026, the sport has never been in a better, more stable position for continued growth. Not only is the PWHL thriving, but registration numbers continue to climb globally, college programs continue to form, and opportunities are opening at all levels.

There's still more to be done, and the elevation of women's and girls hockey is far from over, which is why we're putting out our annual holiday wish list for women's hockey yet again.

Here's what we hope for the sport in 2026:

More Teams, Please

Sometimes the best place to start on a wish list is with an ask you know you're going to receive. The PWHL will expand again this season by 2-4 teams. It's another exciting step for the league and the sport itself which could climb from six teams only a year ago, to 12 teams by the time the 2026-27 season begins. That represents a jump from 138 full time professional contracts available in 2024-25, to 184 in 2025-26, to as many as 276 next season. It's exponential growth that will keep more women in hockey, allow more women to call hockey their career, and bring more fans and youth to the sport. Some places we'd love to see teams include Quebec City, Halifax, Hamilton, Edmonton, Denver, Detroit, and Chicago.

US National Broadcasting Deal

YouTube is great. In fact, it's a revolutionary platform in terms of removing barriers for fans to test run the PWHL. In the long run, however, the more revenue the PWHL can generate through broadcasting, the more stable the league will be, and eventually, the more money players can be paid. The PWHL is being patient, likely aiming to avoid deals like the NWSL originally signed when inked a three-year deal with CBS and Twitch worth only $4.5 million in 2020. By 2024, that deal jumped from $1.5 million per season to $60 million per season combining CBS, Amazon, and ESPN. That's the type of US broadcasting deal that would be transformational for PWHL teams and players, and that's the kind of deal we're wishing for.

A Development Plan That Works For Canada

There are two things everyone in Canada's women's and girls' hockey community can agree on right now. First, it's that replacements for today's stars aren't coming quickly enough and more needs to be done to develop girls' hockey in Canada. The second thing that everyone can agree upon is that no one can agree on how that should happen. The new Rise as One blueprint aims to standardize women's and girls offerings and supports across Canada, a long overdue national plan that has until today, relied on patchwork offerings provincially, and a significant gap in equity. From this blueprint, we're wising for a healthier, more collaborative pathway for women and girls in Canada, one that does not simply mimic the broken men's hockey systems, that provides a brighter future for all.

Bring On The Special Events

The PWHL is thriving, and almost all energy is being put into expansion. But, at some point, the main source of growth for the league will be all internal without stretching themselves thin. The PWHL Takeover Tour has been one of these events that has served a dual purpose for the leageu, and will continue to do so indefinitely. But soon, the league will have time and energy to build other marquee events, whether it's an annual outdoor game, European games on the schudle, an All-Star event, a top prospects game, or any number of new innovations the league is certain to cook up.

More Women Being Hired To Coach In The PWHL

This year the PWHL saw two expansion teams and three new head coaches hired. All of them were men, and while they were all qualified and are enjoying success, the gap in coaching visibility at the highest level remains. It's not that there aren't extremely qualified women ready to coach at the PWHL either, it's that there aren't enough women in coaching throughout the system, including at the most visible levels possible. Right now in the PWHL, only two of the six teams (Carla MacLeod with the Ottawa Charge, and Kori Cheverie with the Montreal Victoire) have women serving as head coaches, and both the American and Canadian national teams are also coached by men. More needs to be done in the league, national bodies, and at the grassroots level to support women entering and advancing in coaching.

An NCAA Women's Hockey Program For Michigan

This one is for you Michigan and Michigan State. The best time was 25 years ago, the second best time is right now. With the overwhelming abundance of talent this state produces including players like Megan Keller, Abby Roque, Shiann Darkangele, Taylor Girard, Kirsten Simms, Mellissa Channell-Watkins, Elle Hartje, Cassie Hall, Elyssa Biederman, Annelies Bergmann, Casey Borgiel, Riley Brengman, Kaia Malachino and others, Michigan could soon have the better part of a roster in the PWHL, without any of those players having the opportunity to play college hockey in a state known for hockey. If the PWHL or NCAA laid roots in Michigan, the growth from the state for women and girls would grow at an even faster rate.

Health And Happiness

The health issues of 2025 including that of Ottawa head coach Carla MacLeod brought the hockey world together to show their support, but more than anything, we wish for health and happiness for MacLeod, former PWHL netminder Erica Howe, and the rest of the women's hockey community.