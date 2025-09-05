Top 23 Under 23: Who Are The Top 23 Under-23 Women's Hockey Players In The World?

Waves of young players continue to emerge as elite members of the women's hockey community. This is happening across the globe from the NCAA, junior leagues, and international loops. Here's a look at the top under-23 players, born in 2003 or later, in the world.

The bulk of the list are undrafted college or minor hockey players, while a few PWHL drafted players snuck in. The majority of the PWHL players selected who were born in 2003 are projected to fill bottom six roles in the league, while many of the younger players coming have a significantly higher ceiling.

1. Laila Edwards, 2004

The towering and versatile player was the 2024 World Championship MVP as a forward, then won gold with Team USA as a defender in 2025. She was also a First Team All-American in her third season with Wisconsin and is projected as a top five pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft.

2. Chloe Primerano, 2007

A truly generational talent on the blueline who joined Minnesota a year earlier than her peers and claimed a spot on Canada's national team blueline as the second youngest defender ever to play for Canada at a World Championship. She's sublimely skilled and will be dominant in the game for decades.

3. Haley Winn, 2003

A dynamic offensive defender who can impact the game at both ends of the ice. The only non-WCHA First Team All-American with Clarkson last season, Winn was the second overall pick in the 2025 PWHL Draft to the Boston Fleet who expect her to be an immediate standout in the league. A member of USA's top four.

4. Tessa Janecke, 2004

A tenacious force up front for Team USA and Penn State, Janecke is projected to be a top five pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft. The Second Team All-American scored the golden goal for USA in overtime at the 2025 World Championships. She impacts the game in so many ways.

5. Caitlin Kraemer, 2006

The 2025 NCAA Rookie of the Year with Minnesota-Duluth, Kraemer is a budding power forward. All she did at the U-18 level for Canada was break every scoring record previously held by Marie-Philip Poulin. If that doesn't give you a clue of her ceiling as a player, nothing will.

6. Joy Dunne, 2005

The 2024 NCAA Rookie of the Year and national champion with Ohio State, Dunne has already established herself as a key member of USA's national team as the youngest player in the program. She's got size, and uses it to her advantage. Right now, Dunne is the likely first overall pick for the 2027 PWHL Draft.

7. Nela Lopusanova, 2008

We still have one more season until we get to see Nela Lopusanova at the NCAA level with Wisconsin. The Slovakian forward is a wizard with the puck and can break open games using her dynamic skill set. She's thrived at Bishop Kearney, which should ease the transition to the NCAA. Next goal? Getting Slovakia to the top tier of the World Championships.

8. Eve Gascon, 2003

First Team All-American with Minnesota-Duluth, Gascon has flashed her ability everywhere she's been and is now considered Canada's goalie of the future. She asserted that position last year grabbing Canada's third spot for the World Championships, and she was one of only three goalies invited to Canada's Olympic orientation camp this summer beating out a doz

9. Kirsten Simms, 2004

When you watch the Wisconsin First Team All-American control the puck, it's hard not to creep toward the edge of your seat. She's got great hands and keeps herself open to just about every opportunity on the ice with her lateral skating. She came up clutch with the tying and winning goals in the dying seconds of the national championship game this year for Wisconsin.

10. Abby Hustler, 2003

One of the top scorers in NCAA hockey the last few seasons with St. Lawrence, Hustler is big, uses her size and reach well, and can drive an offense. She should land in a top six scoring role this season with the Minnesota Frost after they selected her in the second round, 14th overall in the 2025 PWHL Draft.

11. Ava McNaughton, 2004

The towering netminder was the NCAA Goaltender of the Year and grabbed a spot on USA's senior national team. She is a wall behind Wisconsin, but also has performed well with USA. She's PWHL ready now, but won't enter the league until the 2027 Draft.

12. Emma Peschel, 2004

Often overlooked among USA's wealth of defenders, but she shouldn't be. Peshcel is big, mobile, and can shut down the best in the game. She took a step forward this offseason earning an invitation to skate with USA's Olympic orientation group instead of on the Collegiate Select team. It's well-deserved for the Second Team All-American and national champion with Ohio State, who she'll captain this year.

13. Jocelyn Amos, 2005

If there was one notable snub from Canada's senior national team camp roster this summer, it was Ohio State's Jocelyn Amos. Already the two-year captain of Canada's national development team, Amos has produced strong numbers with Ohio State where she was a Third Team All-American last year. She plays the type of 200-foot game Canada likes.

14. Mira Jungaker, 2005

An injury shortened her first NCAA campaign with Ohio State, but did she ever look good when she returned. Jungaker has already established herself as a top pairing defender for Sweden internationally, and she's still getting better. Great offensive instincts.

15. Hilda Svensson, 2006

Joining Ohio State this year, Svensson has built her international reputation at the past three World Championships, including scoring a late tying goal against Canada in the 2023 Worlds. She sees the ice well and should make an immediate impact in the NCAA.

16. Adela Sapovalivova, 2006

Czechia missed Sapovalivova badly at the first women's Euro Hockey Tour leg this season. She is dynamic, a ball of energy, and shifty with the puck. If there's one thing she lacks, it's size, but she plays bigger than she is. She'll take a huge step developmentally this season with Wisconsin.

17. Adriana Milani, 2009

The youngest player on this list, all Milani does is score. She's entering another season with the Etobicoke Dolphins, and will soon choose her NCAA destination, which is bound to be a major program. She's a player that will be pushing for national team inclusion sooner than later as she's already Canada's best U-18 player in her first year of eligibility with the team.

18. Sarah Paul, 2003

Moving to Minnesota this year, Paul will feature new challenges in the WCHA. Anyone who saw her play in the Summer Series against USA knows she's got shifty hands and a pro level release. In fact her shot would be among the better in the PWHL. She technically could return for one more season in the NCAA, but might decide it's better to turn pro now.

19. Laney Potter, 2004

It feels like Potter is a lot closer to pro ready than most defenders both physically and mentally. She's big, makes wise decisions with the puck, and is excellent on the defensive side. Watch for her to make a major push to climb the ladder for the 2027 draft. Back to Wisconsin this year.

20. Sydney Morrow, 2004

She'll make the jump as a contributor on a PWHL blueline next year in the first few rounds of the draft. Her game isn't free of areas to improve, but Morrow finds was to contribute offensively and never shies away from the physical game. She'll return to Minnesota for her final season in the NCAA.

21. Isabel Wunder, 2003

There is no conceivable world where Issy Wunder shouldn't have been on Canada's national development team this year, and it's this type of omission that continues to keep Canada's second best team below USA. She's got good size, a cannon of a shot, and likes to get to the middle of the ice. Wunder projects as a top PWHL pick in 2026 who looks like a pro-ready player.

22. Hannah Murphy, 2003

It's no small task to step into the PWHL as the youngest goalie in the league, but that's exactly what Hannah Murphy will to starting her career backing up Corinne Schroeder in Seattle. After her NCAA career with Colgate, and finding herself at Team Canada camps, Murphy will look to show herself as an emerging goalie in the pros.

23. Sarah Wozniewicz, 2003

A third round pick, 21st overall by the Ottawa Charge, Wozniewicz might not be the highest scoring PWHL rookie in this under-23 class, but she might be the most impactful forward. With speed and a neverending motor, Wozniewicz is a big game player who is relentless on the puck. She won two national titles with Wisconsin.

Under-23 Players In The PWHL To Watch

Peyton Hemp, Vanessa Upson, Dayle Ross, Hanna Baskin, Abby Newhook, Callie Shanahan

Other Under-23 Women's Hockey Players To Watch

Kelly Gorbatenko, Maggie Scannell, Mackenzie Alexander, Tereza Plosova, Elyssa Biederman, Cassie Hall, Emma Pais, Lindzi Avar, Claire Murdoch, Annelies Bergmann, Emma Pais, Ava Murphy, Tuva Kandell, Jenna Raunio, Lisa Jonsson, Styrker Zablocki, Sara Manness, Bella Fanale, Rhyah Stewart, Jane Daley, Megan Mossey, Chyna Taylor, Annabelle Lovell.