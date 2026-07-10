USA Ball Hockey Leader Records Video Mocking USA's Women's World Championship Gold Medal Winners
USA Ball Hockey released a statement following video of USA Ball Hockey Director of Hockey Operations and a second man mocking USA's World Championship gold medal winning team calling their win "a boring ass hockey game," then stating, "sorry to say that's women's hockey."
USA Ball Hockey and Director of Hockey Operations Cory Herschk have both released statements this week after Herschk recorded himself and another man making fun of Team USA's gold medal winning women's World Championship win.
In a video Herschk took and was posted to social media, USA's Director of Hockey Operations mocked the quality of game between Team USA and Czechia, which saw USA win back-to-back gold in a 1-0 shutout over Czechia.
While it's unclear who Herschk is speaking to in the video, the comments of the men were clear.
"I'm getting ready to send this to Barstool, and Spittin Chiclets, the NHL...what a boring ass hockey game," Herschk said in the video.
"Sorry to say that's women's hockey," the next speaker said in the video, which is followed by laughter.
USA Ball Hockey released a statement on Friday addressing the video, which has since been removed.
"USA Ball Hockey would like to take the opportunity to address a recent situation regarding comments that were overheard on a social media post after the Women's Gold Medal game. What was intended to be a private conversation was unintentionally made briefly public. We recognize that the comments that were made, regardless of the circumstances, reflected poorly on USA Ball Hockey," the organization wrote.
"To anyone who was offended, hurt, or felt disrespected, we ask you to please understand that the intention was not to diminish anyone or create division. USA Ball Hockey values the relationships we have built and the trust that others have placed in us, and we regret that this incident has affected that trust and we are deeply sorry if anyone was offended."
"This experience has been a humbling reminder that, whether conversations are public or private, our words matter. USA Ball Hockey is committed to learning from this situation, communicating more thoughtfully, and continuing to treat everyone with respect. We hope, through our actions moving forward, that we strengthen the confidence and trust of everyone involved."
The situation harkens President Donald Trump and USA's men's hockey team's post Olympic gold medal mockery of USA's gold medal winning women's hockey team.
Herschk released his own statement on Facebook and Instagram to address his comments and the video which denigrated women's hockey and USA's gold medal performance.
"I truly wish that this post was focused on nothing but positivity. However, I made a huge mistake that brought negative light to the most shining moment over a week ago. I am truly sorry for it. There are a lot of people that I hurt and as I’ve said privately to others, sorry is not enough. My intent was to and always is to help. I want to apologize to not only the Women’s National Team, but to the ball hockey world. That moment should’ve been about Team USA’s gloves flying in the air with Chris Bokuniewicz’s tremendous celebration call on ISBHF TV, instead a take and my words surrounding that game stole a moment of glory from those who not only sacrifice their all to make a country proud, but from their families and friends who pour every bit of passion and time into supporting their loved ones, and from the fans and young players who idealize those amazing athletes. I too am a fan, but more importantly I really am sorry from the bottom of my heart."
Herscke went on to boast about USA's U-16 and U-18 teams, and to thank other members of USA Ball Hockey's staff for their contributions to the program. He also congratulated USA's gold medal winning women's national team and their staff, and touted the men's teams and players, as well as thanking his family for their support.
In communication with The Hockey News, USA Ball Hockey refused additional comment or statement, and would not confirm the second speaker protecting his anonymity. USA Ball Hockey said they are handling the matter internally, and would not confirm if steps would be taken to reprimand those involved. USA Ball Hockey directed The Hockey News to refer to the statement online, and that no other comment would be provided.