USA Ball Hockey Leader Records Video Mocking USA's Women's World Championship Gold Medal Winners

"I truly wish that this post was focused on nothing but positivity. However, I made a huge mistake that brought negative light to the most shining moment over a week ago. I am truly sorry for it. There are a lot of people that I hurt and as I’ve said privately to others, sorry is not enough. My intent was to and always is to help. I want to apologize to not only the Women’s National Team, but to the ball hockey world. That moment should’ve been about Team USA’s gloves flying in the air with Chris Bokuniewicz’s tremendous celebration call on ISBHF TV, instead a take and my words surrounding that game stole a moment of glory from those who not only sacrifice their all to make a country proud, but from their families and friends who pour every bit of passion and time into supporting their loved ones, and from the fans and young players who idealize those amazing athletes. I too am a fan, but more importantly I really am sorry from the bottom of my heart."