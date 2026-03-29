USA Hockey Crowns 2026 Girls Hockey National Champions

USA Hockey crowned their 2026 girls hockey national champions at the 14U, 16U, and 19U levels with the Boston Jr. Eagles, Lovell Academy, and Minnesota's Tradition Vegas earning titles.
USA Hockey crowned their 2026 girls hockey national champions in Amherst, New York this week. In the end, Minnesota's Tradition Vegas, Lovell Academy, and the Boston Jr. Eagles won the Tier 1 titles.
Tradition Vegas Beats Shattuck St. Mary's In Overtime
Minnesota's Tradition Vegas beat Shattuck St. Mary's in a tight 4-3 championship game to capture a national championship.
Anne McGawn and Kayla Swartout combined for 50 saves for Tradition Vegas, who managed only 21 shots of their own compared to Shattuck's 53.
After a scoreless first period the Sydney Burnevik, an Assumption College commit, opened the scoring for Tradition Vegas. Penn State commit and USA U-18 national team standout Kylie Amelkovich evened the game, and only two minutes later St. Thomas commit Ellie Stewart gave Shattuck St. Mary's a 2-1 lead on the power play.
Only a minute later however, on a power play of their own, Tradition Vegas tied the game as USA U-18 member, Wisconsin commit, and recent Ms. Hockey winner Maddy Kimbrel tallied. Gracie Laager, a Boston College commit, gave Tradition Vegas a 3-2 lead before the second was out.
In the third, Sloane Hartmetz, a Minnesota commit, tied the game on the power play, tying the game at 3-3 and sending it to overtime.
In the extra frame, USA U-18 national team member and Minnesota-Duluth commit Alaina Gnetz played hero scoring the overtime winner to lift Tradition Vegas to the title.
Lovell Academy Wins First National Title
Lovell Academy won the programs first 16U national title cruising to a 7-1 win over the East Coast Wizards.
Annabelle Lovell and Chyna Taylor, both members of USA's U-18 national team, tied for the tournament lead with 13 points in six games each. Lovell led the national tournament with nine goals. Lovell is a University of Minnesota commit, while Taylor is committed to Wisconsin.
Lovell had two goals and two assists in the championship game. Caroline Clark also scored twice, while Aubryn Monter, Remi Karsh, and Taryn Montgomery also scored for Lovell. Olivia De Lisle stopped 23 of 24 shots in the win.
Boston Jr. Eagles Earn Comeback Victory
After falling behind by a pair of goals to the Minnesota Lakers, the Boston Jr. Eagles fought back to earn a 3-2 win and a 14U national championship.
In the opening period, Caroline Keepman and Evelyn Dunlap scored for Minnesota.
In the second period, Abigale Loring started Boston's comeback. On the power play in the third Loring assisted on Mia Cataruzolo's tying goal. Finally, Finley Kolaric tallied what would stand as the game winner with 11:57 remaining in the game.