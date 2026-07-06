USA Hockey Set To Open Eleven Days Of Camps Bringing Together The Nation's Best Girls' Hockey Players

USA Hockey is set to open eleven days of camps from July 13-24 featuring the best U-19, U-16/17, and U-15 girls' hockey player from the nation.
USA Hockey is looking for their next wave of top talent this summer as they open eleven days of identification camps at Miami University in Oxford, Ohio.
The camps will bring together the top U-19, U-16/17, and U-15 players. The U-19 players will be vying for an opportunity to play for USA's Collegiate Select team against Canada in August, while the U-15/16/17 players will be looking to join the 24 players who have already been selected to compete at USA's U-18 National Team Festival in Lake Placid, New York from August 2-9.
Among the 24 players who have already advanced to USA's National Team Festival are Celia Wielenberg, Taylee Manion, Chyna Taylor, Lily Bromley, Jane Daley, Annabelle Lovell, and Catherine McCool who were all members of USA's U-18 World Championship gold medal team in January. Daley was the World Championship's Best Forward, an All-Star, and leading scorer.
Five 2010 players earned automatic invites to the National Festival including Cassidy Cha, Callie McCullough, Alexis Ulrich, Frances Ames, and Amelia Sutch.
U-19 Camp Loaded With Highly Touted Incoming NCAA Players
USA Hockey's U-19 camp features a number of former USA U-18 national team members and soon-to-be collegiate stars. In net, former USA U-18 gold medalists Morgan Stickney and Bianca Birrittieri are two of four goalies in attendance, with Stickney set to play for Penn State next season, and Birrittieri for Providence College.
On the back end, Maggie Averill (Princeton) and Sloane Hartmetz (Minnesota) headline the group, which also includes Mia Miller (Minnesota State) and Katya Sander (Minnesota) who all won gold and are heading to the NCAA this season, while U-18 gold medalists Ava Decourcey and Addison McLay are also at camp, but are headed back to minor hockey before making the move to the NCAA in 2027-28. Averill was named Best Defender at the 2026 U-18 World Championships.
Up front, a star studded group is heading to Ohio for the camp. Kylie Amelkovich (Penn State) and Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin) were both alternate captains for USA's U-18 national team last season with Amelkovich leading the tournament in assists with 12. Kimbrel was the 2026 Minnesota Ms. Hockey winner.
Haley Box (Wisconsin) has two gold and a silver with USA's U-18 national team, and will be joined by other former U-18 national team standouts Jillian McLaughlin (Cornell), Christina Scalese (Princeton), and Lindsay Stepnowski (Harvard), as well as Emily Pohl, Bailey Rupp, and Talla Hansen who will join the NCAA in 2027-28.
Younger Stars Set To Make Their Mark
Each year the U-15 and U-16/17 camps are an opportunity for young players to put themselves on the map, and set themselves up for selection to USA's U-18 national team program.
The U-15 camp features more than 200 players born in 2011, while the U-16/17 camp will bring together roughly 170 players from the 2009 and 2010 birth years.
Some of the top names to watch in these pools include 2009-born NCAA commits Bria Schilling (Cornell), Mackenna Schlieman (Minnesota), Josie Virnig (Wisconsin), Audrey Davis (Wisconsin), Finley Engfer (Providence), and Moira Landsverk (New Hampshire) who all made it through to the National Festival final camp last season, but didn't earn an automatic invite this time around.
From the 2010 group, some of the more talked about players not immediately through to the summer Claire Summerfield, Lainey Lindsay, Kelsey Macpherson, Andrea Hall, Jenna Goblirsch, Sophie Um, Gianna Stavola, Jaiden Krushelniski, Aliyah Mihlbauer, Ellie Quattromanni, Giuliana Polcari, Montana Morris, Poppy Carlson, and Elliana Mattson.
Some of the 2011 born players to watch include Audrey Nichols, Nora Ptak, Emma Pape, Madeline Staffieri, Ella Ianiero, Katherine Jessup, Kathryne Monko, Violet McCann, Sophie DiGioia, Claire Kennedy, Bella Kearney, Abigail Running, Alli Hamlen, Keara Day, Isabelle Myers, Capri Sullivan, Marie Colpean, Kori Fox, Gabrielle Sojda, Caydence Hackett, Campbell Smith, Tenley Mcauliffe, Isabella Kasper, Grace Gerebi, Abigale Loring, Graycen Bowman, Reese Soulierre and Genevieve Walsh.
Many others from these young age groups will certainly step forward and steal the show putting themselves into the USA Hockey spotlight soon.