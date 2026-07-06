USA Hockey Set To Open Eleven Days Of Camps Bringing Together The Nation's Best Girls' Hockey Players

On the back end, Maggie Averill (Princeton) and Sloane Hartmetz (Minnesota) headline the group, which also includes Mia Miller (Minnesota State) and Katya Sander (Minnesota) who all won gold and are heading to the NCAA this season, while U-18 gold medalists Ava Decourcey and Addison McLay are also at camp, but are headed back to minor hockey before making the move to the NCAA in 2027-28. Averill was named Best Defender at the 2026 U-18 World Championships.