USA's Identification System A Major Boost To Their Women's Hockey Success, Which Canada Should Seek To Replicate

“They're provided with some information and resources on what it will potentially take for them to reach their goals in hockey, whether that be collegiately or with one of our national teams,” said Sagaert. “They learn about the culture. They learn what it takes. They get to meet current and former Olympians while they're at camp and just kind of have that first tiptoe into it. Every single one of the athletes that was on our Olympic roster has been at a player development camp on the girls' side.”