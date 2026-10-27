Women's Hockey Mail Bag: PWHL Team Names, World Championship Expectations, And More

Sure. PWHL teams and many players have been aware of team names for weeks now, but it hasn't stopped the PWHL from holding off on announcing the new names. There's no denying this round of expansion was rushed. The PWHL had announced their first expansion markets this offseason without having formally secured all four markets. The league literally did not know how many expansion markets they'd land on until only days before the final announcement was made. It makes some sense then, that announcements on jerseys, which are now out, although unavailable for fans to wear just yet, and team names and logos, would take time. But the names are known, so the delay in this instance is marketing or communications related. It doesn't take much thought to see that the PWHL like to announce teams with generic merchandise to get fans to buy before unveiling names and logos to get fans to buy yet again.