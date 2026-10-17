If Corinne Schroeder Is Out Long Term, What Are PWHL San Jose's Options?

Second, and more problematic, is that all PWHL teams are required by the PWHL to carry three signed goaltenders at all times. In the past, some teams have bypassed this requirement by not placing players on LTIR for weeks after their injury. When players however, reach what would be considered the minimum time on LTIR, which in the PWHL is 21 days, teams have traditionally placed their players on LTIR only days before that time expires allowing them to almost immediately re-activate them, while circumventing league restrictions. For Schroeder, that clock would begin ticking when PWHL training camps open November 18. That span however, would only take Schroeder to December 8 before the team must place her on LTIR and have another goaltender ready to go prior to their second game of the season.