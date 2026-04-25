2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: April Top 100

The PWHL Draft declaration period remains open as players plan the next steps in their careers. Here's a look at our 2026 PWHL Draft rankings for April.
With the season done for the majority of women's hockey players across the globe, there is little left to prove, or showcase.
The main changes from here on out however, will be players choosing whether or not to declare, and interviewing with various teams. With the PWHL delay in announcing expansion and a draft format, many international players have decided not to enter the draft yet again this season, moves which have shifted these rankings. Similarly, some recent NCAA graduates have already started signing or re-signing with European clubs.
There is still time for players to declare as the declaration window remains open for two more weeks.
Here's a look at The Hockey News' Top 100 prospects for April for the 2026 PWHL Draft.
**Any player who attended a 2025 PWHL training camp but remains draft eligible is in our Players to Watch list.
1. Caroline Harvey, LD, Wisconsin / Team USA
Olympic MVP. Olympic Best Defender. WCHA Player of the Year. WCHA Defensive Player of the Year. Harvey is an incredible player on and off the puck. No one in this draft skates like she does, no one in this draft impacts the game the way she does. She's the #1 pick. (2002, L, 5'8", Pelham, New Hampshire)
2. Abbey Murphy, RW, Minnesota / Team USA
One of the most brazen scorers in the world. Murphy will be a menace in the PWHL, and her physicality will match the style. At the professional level however, it's hard to say how far some of her antics will get her on the ice and with her teammates and fans off the ice. Murphy's skill is undeniable. (2002, R, 5'5", Evergreen Park, Illinois)
3. Laila Edwards, RW/D, Wisconsin / Team USA
Edwards was an Olympic All-Star. She has unique size, a unique shot, sees the ice well, and in the PWHL is going to be a superstar on and off the ice for how she can impact a team. Her return to forward in the playoffs for Wisconsin shows the versatility Edwards has. (2004, R, 6'1", Cleveland Heights, Ohio)
4. Tessa Janecke, C, Penn State / Team USA
A true impact player on both sides of the puck, Janecke's game is already pro-like and her ability to elevate in different roles will serve her well as she transitions to the PWHL. Strong on her feet, stronger on pucks, and contributes offensively without giving up on her defensive responsibilities. (2004, L, 5'8", Orangeville, Illinois)
5. Nelli Laitinen, LD, Minnesota / Team Finland
Truly elevated her game offensively this season to go along with the defensive reliability she's known for. Was Finland's top defender at the World Championships which says a lot given the seasoned pros on that roster. (2002, L, 5'7", Lohja, Finland)
6. Kirsten Simms, LW, Wisconsin / Team USA
Beyond creative, and one of the most competitive players on the ice. She's going to make a few PWHL defenders look silly and bring fans out of their seats. There might be some transition as she figures out how to apply her skills against the strength and consistency of defensive play in this league. Will be a power play threat. (2004, R, 5'6", Plymouth, Michigan)
7. Lacey Eden, RW, Wisconsin
Eden is a 200-foot player who has checked with USA, and finished the 2025-26 season as the top scorer in NCAA hockey. The only player ever to win four NCAA titles. She brings energy, is not afraid to go to the dirty areas of the ice, and can produce. (2002, R, 5'8", Annapolis, Maryland)
8. Emma Peschel, LD, Ohio State
Great size, mobility, and can generate offensively. She's capable in all three zones attacking off transition, on special teams, and quickly moving pucks out of danger. Peschel stepped up in a significant way in the playoffs for Ohio State. (2004, L, 5'10", Edina, Minnesota)
9. Issy Wunder, C, Princeton
Wunder is known for her goal scoring, but sees the ice very well. Pro shot and a player who likes to drive to the middle of the ice. She has all the tools to be an effective power forward in the PWHL, and her size will bring value along the walls and as a net front presence. (2003, R, 5'11", Toronto, Ontario)
10. Sydney Morrow RD, Minnesota
Not afraid to play a physical game and consistently one of the NCAA's top scoring defenders. Morrow likes to jump into the play, and is strong along the blueline. She'll need to pick her moments to take risks in the pros, but she won't back down to any opponent, and should add an offensive spark to a blueline. (2004, F, 5'7", Darien, Connecticut)
11. Petra Nieminen, F, Lulea / Team Finland
Nieminen has a powerful shot, and isn't afraid to assert her physical strength. Known for having a mean streak, Nieminen is a veteran who will be dangerous on the power play in the PWHL, and can handle the physical grind. It will take time for her to fully adjust to the speed and smaller ice, but the SDHL's leading scorer projects as an impact player. (1999, L, 5'7", Tampere, Finland)
12. Grace Dwyer, D, Cornell
Good decision maker, who might not light up the scoresheet, but will make her new team harder to play against. Dwyer will be capable of second pairing minutes providing a responsible and reliable presence, along with being physically capable of handling the contact that's coming. (2004, L, 5'8", Wynnewood, Pennsylvania)
13. Elyssa Biederman, C, Colgate
Biederman is relentless on the puck, and generates offensive off her persistent pursuit as a forechecker and providing back pressure to end plays. Size is the only concern, but she's got every other element to make her impactful. (2004, R, 5'1", Franklin, Michigan)
14. Andrea Brandli, G, Frolunda / Team Switzerland
Won Best Goaltender at the Olympics while backstopping Switzerland to a bronze medal was further proof that Brandli, who is the reigning SDHL Goaltender of the Year, is capable of minding a crease in the PWHL as a starter. With expansion and goaltending depth dropping off, she has value. (1997, 5'7", Zurich, Switzerland)
15. Vivian Jungels, RD, Wisconsin
Good skater, who moves pucks up ice effectively and defends using her mobility and stick. Often overlooked on a strong Wisconsin team, Jungels will be a valued pick in the PWHL. (2003, L, 5'7", Edina, Minnesota)
16. Viivi Vainikka, F, Brynas / Team Finland
Vainikka plays the game with equal impact on both sides of the puck. She sees the ice well and is capable of playing the bumper position on a power play. Defensively she competes hard and gets herself into lanes. Give Vainikka half a season on a team willing to work with her to learn the North American ice, and she will be an impactful player for years to come. (2001, L, 5'5", Espoo, Finland)
17. Sara Swiderski, LD, Ohio State
Capable of playing physical, and even contributing offensively, Swiderski has shown more consistency from game-to-game and shift-to-shift as her final NCAA campaign progresses. Not going to be a high producing defender in the PWHL, but will provide consistency. (2004, R, 5'9", Langley, British, Columbia)
18. Sloane Matthews, C, Ohio State
A leader and two-way standout, Matthews is the type of player who can center a third line and contribute secondary offense while also competing against top opponents. Great habits on ice, incredible national championship tournament. (2004, R, 5'6", Wayzata, Minnesota)
19. Lily Shannon, C, Northeastern
Shannon's 5-foot-11 frame is an asset. She can score, she was a leader as Northeastern's captain this season, and she brings more to a team than simple production. (2003, R, 5'10", Andover, Minnesota)
20. Josefin Bouveng, LW, Minnesota / Team Sweden
Has the hockey IQ needed to be effective in the PWHL and is only getting better with each campaign in the WCHA. Bouveng sees the ice well and can thread the needle with her passes, but she's also capable of keeping it and scoring herself. (2001, L, 5'9", Uppsala, Sweden)
21. Thea Johansson, C, Minnesota-Duluth / Team Sweden
Good skater who often emerges from the pack using her opening strides. Johansson has a knack for finding her opportunities and finishing. Good analytics as well, and was one of the leading scorers at the Olympics. (2002, L, 5'7", Ljungby, Sweden)
22. Casey Borgiel, D, Colgate
Borgiel is a solid distributor of the puck, and got a look with USA's Collegiate Select roster last summer. Her mobility is a huge asset and will help her keep up with the top forwards in the PWHL. (2004, R, 5''7", Port Huron, Michigan)
23. Jules Constantinople, D, Northeastern
Hockey East Defender of the Year has done nothing but help her stock this season with Northeastern. Constantinople has provided timely offense, and she does it through smart decisions with the puck at the blueline. A master at finding lanes, Constantinople had a stellar season. (2003, L, 5'5", East Haven, Connecticut)
24. Avi Adam, C, Cornell
She's ready for the defensive responsibility and physicality of the PWHL. She's a player whose style could make her a long term steal in the league. (2004, R, 5'9", Wolfville, Nova Scotia)
25. Alyssa Regalado, D, Cornell
Regalado moves well, and makes good decisions with the puck. Showing solid offensive growth this season on a Cornell team that has been producing well balanced two-way pros. (2004, L, 5'7", Mississauga, Ontario)
26. Brooke Disher, RD, Ohio State
She wasn't picked for Canada's national development team, but don't read too much into that. The Ohio State blueliner is going to be a good pro. Consistent and competitive. (2004, L, 5'8", Fort St. John, British Columbia)
27. Carina DiAntonio, LW, Yale
DiAntonio is a strong shooter with solid edge work. She uses her heads up style and ability to delay laterally to open lanes both for her own shot, but also to draw off opponents before making a pinpoint pass. An excellent playmaker. (2004, L, 5'3", Mississauga, Ontario)
28. Tia Chan, G, UConn
ECAC Goaltender of the Year and the only PWHL eligible goalie named a top three finalist for the NCAA Goaltender of the Year, Chan made 57 saves for UConn in the Hockey East final. She is on the small side, but similar to Aerin Frankel or Gwyneth Philips, she makes it work. She could climb another 10 spots based on positional need. (2002, 5'6", Hamilton, Ontario)
29. Jamie Nelson, RW, Minnesota
Solid two way game with offensive upside. She got to be the focal point at Minnesota State before moving to Minnesota this year to hone her game alongside a wealth of future pros. Had an impressive January offensively. (2002, L, 5'8", Andover, Minnesota)
30. Jade Iginla, RW, Brown
Tough to play against, Iginla plays a hard game, and should thrive in a bottom-six role in the PWHL with upside. Played a big role with Brown. How much she'll score is a question, but she plays the game the right way. (2004, R, 5'8", Lake Country, British Columbia)
31. Jordan Ray, RW, Yale
One of the most consistent producers in ECAC hockey over the last four years, Ray is an intelligent distributor of the puck. She uses changes of pace as she crosses the offensive blueline to create space and lanes. Also has a dangerous shot around the net. Would be the leagues first player from Florida. (2004, R, 5'7", Rockledge, Florida)
32. Tova Henderson, LD, Minnesota-Duluth
PWHL teams will covet Henderson's no-nonsense game as she defends well, competes hard, and does the little things right off the puck. You're not going to get a lot of flash and dash, but you are going to get a consistent performance night in and night out. Loves to block shots. (2004, L, 5'8", Richmond, British Columbia)
33. Emerson Jarvis, F, Quinnipiac
Blazing speed. Jarvis has a motor that never quits, and she's shown flashes of offensive excellence this season. Her speed and work ethic will translate well to the PWHL. Could be a steal. (2004, R, 5'4", Mundare, Alberta)
34. Tereza Pistekova, C, SDE HF
Pistekova could be the youngest player in the PWHL next season. She's got good size, is defensively aware, kills penalties, can play centre or the wing, and has experience beyond her years. Pistekova already has a World Championship bronze medal, and made her Olympic debut as a member of Team Czechia year. (2005, L, 5'9", Tabor, Czechia)
35. Zoe Uens, D, Quinnipiac
Solid two-way defender who competes hard. Perhaps an under the radar player who teams will embrace. Plenty of successful Quinnipiac players in the league showing the program is developing all around athletes with pro havits. (2003, L, 5'9", Belleville, Ontario)
36. Kendall Butze, RD, Penn State
A good distributor who is playing key moments for a powerhouse Penn State program. Back-to-back First Team All-Atlantic Hockey America. (2003, L, 5'3", Cleveland, Ohio)
37. Stephanie Bourque, D, Union College
Solid puck mover, likes to block shots, and playing huge minutes for Union. She's an example of a player not to overlook coming from a smaller program. (2004, L, 5'4", Moncton, New Brunswick)
38. Reichen Kirchmair, F, Providence
Kirchmair has played a top line role for years, giving her ample time get on the ice in every situation. This year that involved less time in the offensive zone, and more time defending as Providence struggled. Former Canadian U-18 national teamer, and the reigning Hockey East Player of the Year. (2004, L, 5'8", Oakville, Ontario)
39. Rhea Hicks, C, Clarkson
Finds open ice well and continues to show productive growth at Clarkson. She is dangerous in close. Very strong on the dot as one of ECAC Hockey's top players in face-off categories. Consistently producing is the next step. (2004, R, 5'5", Brampton, Ontario)
40. McKenna Van Gelder, C, Cornell
Van Gelder played a positive possession game at Cornell and has learned to be responsible in the two-way game on a defensively conscious Cornell program. She'll be a great addition to any bottom six and still has untapped offensive potential that stylistically could come out in the PWHL. (2004, R, 5'6", Etobicoke, Ontario)
41. MaryKate O'Brien, LW, Minnesota-Duluth
A hard checking competitor who does the little things right and goes to the tough areas. She can be opportunistic offensively wearing down her opponents and generating turnovers. (2002, L, 5'4", Wilbraham, Massachusetts)
42. Grace Elliott, F, British Columbia
The unique 6-foot-2 forward is the best player in U Sports hockey. Likes to use her size in a net front position, and protects the puck well using her reach. It will be a jump to pro, but Elliott will be worth it for any team who is willing to work with her has the potential to find star power. (2003, L, 6'2", Cloverdale, British, Columbia)
43. Gracie Gilkyson, LD, Yale
Gilkyson's advanced stats are impressive. She's a positive possession player in every metric, a good shot blocker, and her offense has grown every season at Yale. The impact she has on her team is significant. (2003, L, 5'7", Calgary, Alberta)
44. Madison Kaiser, C, Minnesota
Had her best offensive campaign after missing significant time for injury. Looked good this summer with USA's Collegiate Select team. Projects as a bottom six forward (2004, L, 5'7", Ham Lake, Minnesota)
45. Madelyn Christian, LW, Penn State
Creative and a good finisher, Christian is a good skater who plays a possession game. Numbers don't tell the full story at Penn State, so teams will be watching her physical compete and what she does off the puck. (2003, L, 5'7", Elk River, Minnesota)
46. Hailey MacLeod, G, Ohio State
Fantastic finish to the season for MacLeod. She's an interesting goalie who can struggle when there isn't much pressure or she's facing floaters. But against top opponents, and when facing more work, she dials up her game. (2004, 5'7", Abbotsford, British Columbia)
47. Katelyn Roberts, RW, Penn State
Good on ice instincts, and can play a power game. Sometimes stops her feet which won't fly in the PWHL. Certainly has the upside to step in and compete. Good analytics and in a bottom six role can probably score and add a physical presence. (2004, R, 5'7", Chanhassen, Minnesota)
48. Kyla Josifovic, F, Connecticut
Good size at 5-foot-11, Josifovic had a career year offensively as UConn's captain. Josifovic has improved each season. A strong net front presence who can pivotr in traffic and find ways to finish (2003, R, 5'11", Burlington, Ontario)
49. Sydney Healey, F, Boston University
Healey has a heavy shot, and likes to get to the net. Led Boston University in goals. On 50/50 puck battles, Healey wins far more than she loses. (2004, L, 5'7", Arthur, Ontario)
50. Brette Pettet, F, Djurgardens
Former Canadian U-18 national team member and Wisconsin captain. Pettet played for Djurgardens in the SDHL for four seasons, including multiple as team captain. A respected two-way player, Pettet is a veteran teams know can contribute. Size is her only downfall, but she has played in the tough WCHA, and full contact SDHL, and thrived in both. (1999, R, 5'3", Kentville, Nova Scotia)
51. Emma Nuutinen, F, Kiekko-Espoo / Team Finland
The 5-foot-10 forward has experience at the pro and NCAA levels in North America, has played at the Olympics and World Championships for Finland. Top player in Finland's Auroraliiga. Eligible as a free agent who could sign prior to the draft, or bypass the draft altogether.(1996, L, 5'10", Vantaa, Finland)
52. Megan McKay, LD, Clarkson
The 5-foot-10 left shot defender is capable of playing on her off side and played important minutes for Clarkson this season. She's motivated to be a pro and you can see it in her process. (2003, L, 5'10", Zionsville, Indiana)
53. Emerson O’Leary, F, Princeton
Consistent producer for Princeton no matter who she's played alongside the last three seasons. While Princeton's big names may get the credit, O'Leary has quietly produced. (2004, R, 5'7", Southborough, Massachusetts)
54. India McDadi, F, Brown
The Brown captain just keeps working, and as proven in past PWHL Drafts, sometimes relentless effort, coachability, and consistency pay off more in depth roles in the league than big numbers. Don't count out McDadi. (2004, L, 5'4", Mississauga, Ontario)
55. Michelle Pasiechynk, G, Boston University
Former NCAA Goaltender of the Year took a season off after a stellar career with Clarkson before returning to Boston University. It didn't go exactly as planned, but her pedigree is too good not to get a shot in the PWHL as a backup. (2002, 5'9", Ottawa, Ontario)
56. Alexis Petford, C, Colgate
Petford could become the first NEWHA alumni to make the PWHL. She's got good hands and sees the ice well. Still hard to predict her ceiling but her progression with Colgate has shown she's yet to hit the top of her evolution as she continues to get better against better players. (2004, R, 5'5", Balgonie, Saskatchewan)
57. Laurence Frenette, RW, Quinnipiac
After transferring to Quinnipiac last season, Frenette's game has continued in an upward trajectory. Produced well all season, primarily as a playmaker but with finishing ability. Rarely takes a night off. (2003, R, 5'7", Boisbraind, Quebec)
58. Sena Catterall, C, Clarkson
Great numbers and consistent producer for Clarkson. There are some areas for improvement in her game, but she always finds ways to contribute. Likes to play a gritty game. (2001, L, 5'5", Montreal, Quebec)
59. Sara Stewart, F, Colgate
Sometimes there's a player whose numbers don't exactly match their impact. Stewart is one of those players. She's been a leader for Colgate, and could find her way into the PWHL. (2004, L, 5'3", Antigonish, Nova Scotia)
60. Cristina Cavaliere, D, Providence
Trivia. What player has the highest time on ice average in NCAA hockey this season? It's Cristina Cavaliere. Has shown year over year improvement. As depth, could provide stability. (2004, L, 5'5", Mississauga, Ontario)
61. Erica Reider, D, Lulea
Need an experienced bottom pair blueliner? Erica Reider, 29, will be an older player in this draft, but she comes with five seasons of SDHL experience, and was twice an All-Canadian finishing her university career captaining Manitoba in U Sports hockey. (1996, L, 5'9", Regina, Saskatchewan)
62. Emma Conner, C, Boston College
Hockey East Defensive Forward of the Year, Conner has the skill set to be an effective bottom six forward in the PWHL. She's not going to provide a lot of offense, but she plays the game the right way. Her offensive upside might just be getting started after a transfer this season to Boston College from Minnesota allowed her to play in more situations. (2002, L, 5'8", Gilbert, Arizona)
63. Katie DeSa, G, Penn State
She wasn't heavily tested this season in the AHA, but when it came time for playoffs, DeSa showed how easily she can elevate her level. She was Penn State's backbone on their run to the Frozen Four. (2004, 5'8", Pawcatuck, Connecticut)
64. Tory Mariano, D, DNP
Was higher ranked last year before stepping away from the game for a season to complete her education. Capable of playing in this league once she dusts off any rust (2003, R, 5'9", West Seneca, New York)
65. Leah Stecker, D, Penn State
One of Penn State's top blueliners, Stecker is consistent, makes a good first pass, never shies from physicality, and has consistently produced. Don't overlook her because she's not as flashy as others. (2003, R, 5'9", Randolph, New Jersey)
66. Madison Chantler, F, Clarkson
Former Canadian U-18 national teamer has never found her stride offensively at the NCAA level, but she's still a valuable player and might take on a checking line role successfully. (2004, R, 5'5", London, Ontario)
67. Sarah Marchand, F, MoDo
Very slick with the puck, a good playmaker, and finds her space on the ice well. On the small side, but all she's done at the collegiate level, and in the SDHL this season is produce. (2003, L, 5'5", Belle River, Ontario)
68. Lara Beecher, RW, Clarkson
After three seasons at Vermont, Beecher is having a career year with Clarkson. Good playmaker. (2004, R, 5'5", Buffalo, New York)
69. Neena Brick, F, MoDo
After a fantastic NCAA career, brick is playing well in the SDHL this season. She's growing as a player and getting used to the physicality. Watch for Brick to get a long look in the PWHL. (2003, R, 5'8", Regina, Saskatchewan)
70. JessyMaude Drapeau, F, Concordia
One of the better shots in the draft, but the jump from U Sports to the PWHL has been too much for almost every player to attempt the move. Drapeau will at worst get a tryout. She is a true finisher, but translating that to a league with less time, less space, better shot blocking, and better goaltending is the challenge. (2000, L, 5'6", Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec)
71. Grace Wolfe, D, St. Cloud State
Saved her best offensive season for last. Wolfe is the type of player that in the right environment still has room to grow. (2003, R, 5'9", Owatonna, Minnesota)
72. Danielle Burgen, F, Minnesota-Duluth
The former USA U-18 captain never quite lived up to the sky-high potential she entered the NCAA with offensively, but that doesn't mean she's not a highly effective player who can't contribute in the PWHL. The potential is still there. (2004, R, 5'6", Lindstrom, Minnesota)
73. Ashley Messier, RD, Minnesota-Duluth
A good distributor of the puck, Messier is a highly intelligent player who finds ways to continue. She skates well, but the biggest knock is that she can get knocked off pucks physically and needs to get stronger. Great shot blocker who will likely find her way in this league due to her hockey IQ. (2002, R, 5'3", Wilcox, Saskatchewan)
74. Luisa Welcke, F, Boston University / Team Germany
A 200-foot player who . Internationally with Germany, she has found ways to compete and impact her nation positively. Could spend a season dominating in Europe, but needs to continue elevating her game. Work ethic and attention to detail should make the Welcke sisters solid depth. (2002, R, 5'5", Baden-Baden, Germany)
75. Jane Kuehl, F, Princeton
A good skater who does the little things well. Had her best offensive season, but is a player who works and brings energy to each shift.
(2003, R, 5'6", Edina, Minnesota)
76. Lilli Welcke, F, Boston University / Team Germany
Alongside twin sister Luisa, the Welcke's are two-way energy players who find ways to contribute that don't always involve the scoresheet. Might need a year in Europe, but she looks capable of playing a checking line role in the PWHL now. (2002, R, 5'7", Baden-Baden, Germany)
77. Emilie Lavoie, D/F, Concordia
Versatile player who won a pair of U SPORTS national titles with Concordia. She is strong enough to get to tough areas offensively, but played the blueline this season and made that transition well. There's a good chance that given the chance, she can develop into a solid depth contributor. (2001, L, 5'7", Beloeil, Quebec)
78. Justine Reyes, F, MoDo / Team Italy
She's produced in the DFEL, EWHL, SDHL, NCAA, and PHF. This year, Reyes experience was tapped with Italy's Olympic roster where she looked solid. She's thrown her name into the PWHL list before, so she could take the free agency route. For teams looking for veteran depth, Reyes is a perfect option. (1997, R, 5'8", Chino Hills, California)
79. Georgia Schiff, F, Cornell
Good size, strong on the puck, and comes out on top of puck battles. She is strong in all the small ways from tipping pucks, to retrievals, and winning along the walls. Had the best offensive season of her career. (2004, L, 5'9", Montpelier, Vermont)
80. Brooklyn Schneiderhan, F, Saint Anslem
Signed in Switzerland's PostFinance Women's League, meaning she'll get pro games in prior to the PWHL's start if she declares. The NEWHA Player of the Year. (2004, R, 5'5", Helena, Montana)
81. Alyssa McLeod, F, MoDo
Good collegiate career with Cornell, and continued her development this season with MoDo.
(2002, L, 5'4", Stratford, Ontario)
82. Clara Yuhn, F, Boston University
Plays a power forward game, competes hard and finds ways to score even if they aren't pretty.
(2004, R, 5'9", Grosse Pointe, Michigan)
83. Grace Campbell, G, Boston College
A goaltender who has remained on USA Hockey's radar, she was consistent this season for Boston College. A good third option for a team who could push for games.
(2003, 5'7", Kensington, Maryland)
84. Emma-Sofie Nordström, G, St. Lawrence / Team Denmark
National team experience including at the top level with Denmark. She's a goalie who could develop to challenge for playing time. Good size. (2002, 5'10", Herning, Denmark)
85. Alexia Moreau, LW, Holy Cross
Leadership skills, finds a way to score, competes hard. May be a player who looks at Europe or a reserve spot.
(2003, L, 5'4", Trois-Rivières, Quebec)
86. Naomi Boucher, F, Yale
Good playmaker, who had her best offensive season on a strong Yale attack. (2003, L, 5'6", Rimouski, Quebec)
87. Annalise Wong, F, British Columbia
Good energy, sees the ice well, and strong on special teams. Captained UBC. (2003, R, 5'2", Richmond, British Columbia)
88. Avery Farrell, F, St. Cloud State
Competitive forward who is good on the breakout and in transition. Plays bigger than her size. (2003, R, 5'4", Rogers, Minnesota)
89. Megan Woodworth, F, Connecticut
Good season over season offensive progression. Good penalty killer who is known for her defensive responsibility. (2003, L, 5'1", Berwick, Nova Scotia)
90. Payten Evans, D, Mercyhurst
Good size and had a breakout season in every statistical sense, from points to possession. (2004, L, 5'10", Calgary, Alberta)
91. Franziska Feldmeier, F, Eisbaren Berlin / Team Germany
Already a free agent in the league. For any team looking for a reliable two-way forward with international experience and leadership potential, Feldmeier can fill a bottom six role. (1999, R, 5'5", Munchen, Germany)
92. Brooke Campbell, F, UConn
Intelligent two-way player sees the ice well, reads defenders and finds passing lanes. (2004, L, 5'6", Essex, Ontario)
93. Kylie Aquaro, F, EV Bozano
Probably should have been drafted last year. Aquaro is a strong possession player who generates offense in a variety of ways. Played in the EWHL this season and thrived. (2003, R, 5'4", Yardley, Pennsylvania)
94. Rachel Weiss, F, HV71
Showed growth in Europe this season. The former Providence captain and Canadian U-18 national team member could provide depth. (2001, R, 5'7", Calgary, Alberta)
95. Jenna Goodwin, C, Frolunda
Four solid seasons at Clarkson and a decent rookie season in the SDHL. She's the type of experienced player who will help fill in the PWHL's depth. (2002, L, 5'5", Sherwood Park, Alberta)
96. Alyson Hush, F, New Hampshire
(2004, L, 5'5", Scaborough, Ontario)
97. Jenna Donohoe, F, Lulea
(2001, R, 5'8", South Salem, New York)
98. Kaitlyn Jockims, F, Djurgardens
(2001, R, 5'10", Saskatoon, Saskatchewan)
99. Whitney Tuttle, F, Minnesota State
(2004, L, 5'5", Farmington, Minnesota)
100. Jaden Bogden, F, Northeastern
(2002, R, 5'10", Edmonton, Alberta)
Goaltender Watch List
- Valeria Tarakanova, G, Agidel Ufa
- JoJo Chobak, G, St. Cloud State
- Stephanie Neatby, G, HV71
- Darya Gredzen, G, Biryusa Krasnoyarsk
- Valeria Merkusheva, G, Tornado Dmitrov
- Saskia Maurer, G, SC Bern / Team Switzerland
- Pia Dukaric, G, Brynas / Team Slovenia
- Katie Sweeney, G, St. Thomas
- Elise Hugens, G, British Columbia
- Brooke Loranger, G, Holy Cross
- Abby Hornung, G, Holy Cross
Skater Watch List
- Krista Parkonnen, LD, Minnesota-Duluth
- Maeve Carey, D, Boston University
- Elli Suoranta, D, Ilves / Team Finland
- Maria Batalova, D, Agadel Ufa
- Julia Shaunessy, D, HV71
- Riley Walsh, F, Boston University
- Ellie Kaiser, F, Linkoping
- Alexis Paddington, F, MoDo
- Molly Henderson, F, Lindenwood
- Cameron Sikich, D, Lulea
- Michelle Löwenhielm, D, Farjestad
- Polina Luchnnikova, F, Agidel Ufa
- Makayla Javier, D, Mercyhurst
- Svenja Voigt, F, St. Cloud State / Team Germany
- Erica Plourde, F, New Brunswick
- Sydney Pedersen, D, MoDo
- Annika Fazokas, D, EV Zug / Team Austria
- Kaitlin Jockins, F, Djurgardens
- Sara Boucher, F, Rogle
- Charli Kettyle, D, Lulea
- Melissa Jefferies, D, Frolunda
- Adriana Van de Leest, D, HV71
- Sophie Helgeson, D, Linkoping
- Rae Breton, D, Farjestad
- Jaycee Magwood, F, Lulea
- Gabby Jones, F, SDE
- Kayleigh Hamers, D, SDE
- Ronja Hark, D, Memmingen / Team Germany
- Carina Strobel, D, Memmingen / Team Germany
- Daria Gleißner, D, Memmingen / Team Germany
- Valeria Ivanova, F, Dynamo-Neva St. Petersburg
- Yelizaveta Shkalyova, F, Tornado Moscow Region
- Landysh Falyakhova, F, Tornado Moscow Region
- Oxana Mitrofanova, F, Biryusa Krasnoyarsk
- Oxana Bratishcheva, F, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
- Michela Pejzlova, F, Ambri Piotta / Team Czechia
- Emma Forsgren, D, Djurgardens
- Nina Pirogova, D, Sakhalin Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk
- Jade Arnone, D, Boston College
- Payton Hargreaves, F, New Brunswick
- Annick Boudreau, F, Moncton
- Olivia Eustace, F, New Brunswick
- Brooklyn Anderson, F, Calgary
- Holly Abela, F, Northeastern
- Sophia Hudson, F, Queens
- Katherine Heard, F, Guelph
- Carly Orth, F, Waterloo
- Tatum James, F, Waterloo
- Aimee Patrick, F, Manitoba
- Kara den Hoed, D, Wilfrid Laurier
- Charlotte Sonntag, F, Holy Cross
- Lara Christen, D, SC Bern / Team Switzerland (2002, R, 5'4", Bern, Switzerland)