2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: March Top 100

The 2026 PWHL Draft has plenty of question marks. How many rounds and picks will there be? How many teams will be picking? And who will formally declare for the 2026 PWHL Draft from European leagues.
Those question marks will remain until into May or beyond as the PWHL needs to iron out their own expansion plans, followed by plans for another player dispersal process, and draft plans.
In the meantime, players across the globe are doing their best to make a lasting impact on scouts. Those scouts and general managers, with three drafts under their belts, are beginning to understand what type of players are succeeding in the PWHL.
The U Sports national championships, NCAA Frozen Four, and European championships are the final events remaining on the scouting calendar this year.
Here's a look at The Hockey News' Top 100 prospects for March for the 2026 PWHL Draft.
**Any player who attended a 2025 PWHL training camp but remains draft eligible is in our Players to Watch list.
Olympic MVP. Olympic Best Defender. WCHA Player of the Year. WCHA Defensive Player of the Year. Harvey is an incredible player on and off the puck. No one in this draft skates like she does, no one in this draft impacts the game the way she does. She's the #1 pick. (2002, L, 5'8", Pelham, New Hampshire)
Edwards passes Murphy following her Olympic All-Star performance and WCHA play. She has unique size, a unique shot, sees the ice well, and in the PWHL is going to be a superstar on and off the ice for how she can impact a team. Her return to forward in the playoffs for Wisconsin shows the versatility Edwards has. (2004, R, 6'1", Cleveland Heights, Ohio)
One of the most brazen scorers in the world. Murphy will be a menace in the PWHL, and her physicality will match the style. At the professional level however, it's hard to say how far some of her antics will get her on the ice and with her teammates and fans off the ice. Murphy's skill is undeniable. (2002, R, 5'5", Evergreen Park, Illinois)
A true impact player on both sides of the puck, Janecke's game is already pro-like and her ability to elevate in different roles will serve her well as she transitions to the PWHL. Strong on her feet, stronger on pucks, and contributes offensively without giving up on her defensive responsibilities. (2004, L, 5'8", Orangeville, Illinois)
Truly elevated her game offensively this season to go along with the defensive reliability she's known for. Was Finland's top defender at the World Championships which says a lot given the seasoned pros on that roster. (2002, L, 5'7", Lohja, Finland)
Eden's game may translate to the PWHL better than other members of this class who went to the Olympics. She is a 200-foot player who has checked with USA, and finished the 2025-26 season as the top scorer in NCAA hockey. She brings energy, is not afraid to go to the dirty areas of the ice, and can produce. (2002, R, 5'8", Annapolis, Maryland)
Beyond creative, and one of the most competitive players on the ice. She's going to make a few PWHL defenders look silly and bring fans out of their seats. There might be some transition as she figures out how to apply her skills against the strength and consistency of defensive play in this league. Will be a power play threat. (2004, R, 5'6", Plymouth, Michigan)
Great size, mobility, and can generate offensively. She's capable in all three zones attacking off transition, on special teams, and quickly moving pucks out of danger. Peschel stepped up in a significant way in the playoffs for Ohio State. (2004, L, 5'10", Edina, Minnesota)
Wunder is known for her goal scoring, but sees the ice very well. Pro shot and a player who likes to drive to the middle of the ice. She has all the tools to be an effective power forward in the PWHL, and her size will bring value along the walls and as a net front presence. (2003, R, 5'11", Toronto, Ontario)
Not afraid to play a physical game and consistently one of the NCAA's top scoring defenders. Morrow likes to jump into the play, and is strong along the blueline. She'll need to pick her moments to take risks in the pros, but she won't back down to any opponent, and should add an offensive spark to a blueline. (2004, F, 5'7", Darien, Connecticut)
Nieminen has a powerful shot, and isn't afraid to assert her physical strength. Known for having a mean streak, Nieminen is a veteran who will be dangerous on the power play in the PWHL, and can handle the physical grind. It will take time for her to fully adjust to the speed and smaller ice, but the SDHL's leading scorer projects as an impact player. (1999, L, 5'7", Tampere, Finland)
Good decision maker, who might not light up the scoresheet, but will make her new team harder to play against. Dwyer will be capable of second pairing minutes providing a responsible and reliable presence, along with being physically capable of handling the contact that's coming. (2004, L, 5'8", Wynnewood, Pennsylvania)
If Elyssa Biederman was three inches taller she'd be a household name Olympian. She's relentless on the puck, and generates offensive off her persistent pursuit as a forechecker and providing back pressure to end plays. As worst she's a Kristin O'Neill level player. (2004, R, 5'1", Franklin, Michigan)
She's the best goalie in the world playing outside North America, and the best pro goaltender not in the PWHL. Winning Best Goaltender at the Olympics while backstopping Switzerland to a bronze medal was further proof that Brandli, who is the reigning SDHL Goaltender of the Year, is capable of minding a crease in the PWHL as a starter. (1997, 5'7", Zurich, Switzerland)
Good skater, who moves pucks up ice effectively and defends using her mobility and stick. Often overlooked on a strong Wisconsin team, Jungels will be a valued pick in the PWHL. (2003, L, 5'7", Edina, Minnesota)
Vainikka plays the game with equal impact on both sides of the puck. She sees the ice well and is capable of playing the bumper position on a power play. Defensively she competes hard and gets herself into lanes. Give Vainikka half a season on a team willing to work with her to learn the North American ice, and she will be an impactful player for years to come. (2001, L, 5'5", Espoo, Finland)
Capable of playing physical, and even contributing offensively, Swiderski has shown more consistency from game-to-game and shift-to-shift as her final NCAA campaign progresses. Not going to be a high producing defender in the PWHL, but will provide consistency. (2004, R, 5'9", Langley, British, Columbia)
A leader and two-way standout, Matthews is the type of player who can center a third line and contribute secondary offense while also competing against top opponents. Great habits on ice. (2004, R, 5'6", Wayzata, Minnesota)
Shannon's 5-foot-11 frame is an asset. She can score, she was a leader as Northeastern's captain this season, and she brings more to a team than simple production. (2003, R, 5'10", Andover, Minnesota)
Probably signing as a free agent before the draft, Mattivi is big, mean, and can score. She was a rock for Italy at the Olympics and has added to her toolkit in the SDHL the past two seasons after captaining Boston University in the NCAA. (2000, L, 5'10", Trento, Italy)
Has the hockey IQ needed to be effective in the PWHL and is only getting better with each campaign in the WCHA. Bouveng sees the ice well and can thread the needle with her passes, but she's also capable of keeping it and scoring herself. She may need a little time to adapt to the PWHL game with less time and the speed of play, but Bouveng has all the tools to thrive. (2001, L, 5'9", Uppsala, Sweden)
Hockey East Defender of the Year has done nothing but help her stock this season with Northeastern. Constantinople has provided timely offense, and she does it through smart decisions with the puck at the blueline. A master at finding lanes, Constantinople had a stellar season. (2003, L, 5'5", East Haven, Connecticut)
Good skater who often emerges from the pack using her opening strides. Johansson has a knack for finding her opportunities and finishing. Good analytics as well, and at the Olympics, showed some spunk. (2002, L, 5'7", Ljungby, Sweden)
Hiirikoski is a future Hall of Famer and was having a rebirth season until an injury that will require surgery ended her Olympics. If she declares, Hiirikoski will be a defensive upgrade to any team in the league. (1987, L, 5'4", Lempaala, Finland)
Borgiel's offensive game blossomed last year. She's a solid distributor of the puck, and got a look with USA's Collegiate Select roster this summer. Her mobility is a huge asset and will help her keep up with the top forwards in the PWHL. (2004, R, 5''7", Port Huron, Michigan)
She's ready for the defensive responsibility and physicality of the PWHL. Adam has built off a strong start offensively showing the upside she's continued to develop during her time at Cornell. Team preference could send her down a few rounds, but Adam is going to be a welcomed addition to a middle six. (2004, R, 5'9", Wolfville, Nova Scotia)
Solid two way game with offensive upside. She got to be the focal point at Minnesota State before moving to Minnesota this year to hone her game alongside a wealth of future pros. Had an impressive January offensively. (2002, L, 5'8", Andover, Minnesota)
Regalado moves well, and makes good decisions with the puck. Showing solid offensive growth this season on a Cornell team that has been producing well balanced two-way pros. (2004, L, 5'7", Mississauga, Ontario)
She wasn't picked for Canada's national development team, but don't read too much into that. The Ohio State blueliner is going to be a good pro. Consistent and competitive. (2004, L, 5'8", Fort St. John, British Columbia)
ECAC Goaltender of the Year and the only PWHL eligible goalie named a top three finalist for the NCAA Goaltender of the Year, Chan made 57 saves for UConn in the Hockey East final. She is on the small side, but similar to Aerin Frankel or Gwyneth Philips, she makes it work. She could climb another 10 spots based on positional need. (2002, 5'6", Hamilton, Ontario)
The ZhHL's Defender of the Year in 2025, Batalova is a 29-year-old defender who likes to join the play and is a strong distributor of the puck. She's led the Russian league in assists by a defender four times and twice in points, including last season recording 14 goals and 40 points in 42 games, and is again topping the league. Believed to be declaring for the PWHL Draft, and with Anna Shokhina and Fanuza Kadirova figuring out the North American game and beginning to contribute, the door is wide open for more Russians to come to the league. (1996, L, 5'8", Mezhdurechye, Russia)
On pace for career highs to cap off her time at Yale. Consistent producer across her NCAA career. Size is her main drawback, but the numbers don't lie. Strong shooter which has resulted in her production. (2004, L, 5'3", Mississauga, Ontario)
The veteran first represented Russia internationally more than a decade ago and has been a stalwart on the Russian blueline since. A six-time All-Star in the ZhHL, Shibanova is one of a handful of experienced defenders who could contribute with upside in the PWHL. It's believed she's declaring. (1994, L, 5'4", Omsk, Russia)
She remains tough to play against. Playing for Brown, it's hard to know what Iginla's offensive ceiling is, because she's never had the talent to surround herself with like nearly every other player on this list. Iginla plays a hard game, and should thrive in a bottom-six role in the PWHL with upside. (2004, R, 5'8", Lake Country, British Columbia)
One of the most consistent producers in ECAC hockey over the last four years, Ray is an intelligent distributor of the puck. She uses changes of pace as she crosses the offensive blueline to create space and lanes. (2004, R, 5'7", Rockledge, Florida)
There's no doubt Nylund could step into a role with a PWHL team immediately. She's mature, doesn't shy away from physical play, has North American experience in the NCAA, and is a staple on Finland's national team. Good all-around addition. It's believed she'll declare. (1999, L, 5'7", Pietarsaari, Finland)
PWHL teams will covet Henderson's no-nonsense game as she defends well, competes hard, and does the little things right off the puck. You're not going to get a lot of flash and dash, but you are going to get a consistent performance night in and night out. Loves to block shots. (2004, L, 5'8", Richmond, British Columbia)
Blazing speed. Jarvis has a motor that never quits, and she's shown flashes of offensive excellence this season. Her speed and work ethic will translate well to the PWHL. (2004, R, 5'4", Mundare, Alberta)
Solid two-way defender who competes hard. Perhaps an under the radar player who teams will embrace. Plenty of successful Quinnipiac players in the league showing the program is developing all around athletes with pro havits. (2003, L, 5'9", Belleville, Ontario)
A good distributor who is playing key moments for a powerhouse Penn State program. The toughest question for players from Penn State is, can it translate to the pros? The program is so dominant in the weaker AHA that stats can be deceiving. (2003, L, 5'3", Cleveland, Ohio)
The unique 6-foot-2 forward is the best player in U Sports hockey. Likes to use her size in a net front position, and protects the puck well using her reach. It will be a jump to pro, but Elliott will be worth it for any team who is willing to give her more than the PWHL's poorly devised preseason to develop. Her upside is highly tempting, and she could turn into an absolute steal with the right coaching. (2003, L, 6'2", Cloverdale, British, Columbia)
A hard checking competitor who does the little things right and goes to the tough areas. She can be opportunistic offensively looking like she's just wearing down her opponents and all of a sudden she's got the puck on her stick with room to attack. (2002, L, 5'4", Wilbraham, Massachusetts)
Solid puck mover, likes to block shots, and playing huge minutes for Union. She's an example of a player not to overlook coming from a smaller program. Bourque is getting the most out of a primetime role with Union, and facing top teams, she carries the load and should transfer well to the PWHL game. (2004, L, 5'4", Moncton, New Brunswick)
Kirchmair has played a top line role for years, giving her ample time get on the ice in every situation. This year that involved less time in the offensive zone, and more time defending as Providence struggled. Former Canadian U-18 national teamer, and the reigning Hockey East Player of the Year. (2004, L, 5'8", Oakville, Ontario)
Just a rock solid defender for Switzerland. She doesn't win you over with flash and risk taking, she wins you over with consistency, decision making, and a calming presence. Swiss players in Switzerland seem to be leaning toward staying in the PostFinance Women's League, but Christen hasn't re-signed for next season yet. (2002, R, 5'4", Bern, Switzerland)
The 5-foot-10 forward has experience at the pro and NCAA levels in North America, has played at the Olympics and World Championships for Finland, and is ripping up the stat sheet, albeit in weak Finnish league. She's already PWHL eligible after declaring for the inaugural draft, so it's as likely a team signs Nuutinen this year or next in their hunt to add a veteran with her size, smarts, and ability to finish. Making Finland’s Olympic roster was a major boost. (1996, L, 5'10", Vantaa, Finland)
A highly intelligent player, Lundin had a brief stint in North America. She left Ohio State to return to Europe, where her game flourished again. She's got the skill set, and has blossomed offensively in the SDHL. She's going to take time adapting to the more physical game and less time and space, but the skill is there. (2000, L, 5'5", Helsingborg, Sweden)
Finds open ice well and continues to show productive growth at Clarkson. She is dangerous in close. Very strong on the dot as one of ECAC Hockey's top players in face-off categories. Consistently producing is the next step. (2004, R, 5'5", Brampton, Ontario)
Van Gelder continues to play a positive possession game at Cornell and should get a good look in the PWHL. Has learned to be responsible in the two-way game on a defensively conscious Cornell program. She'll be a great addition to any bottom six and still has untapped offensive potential that stylistically could come out in the PWHL. (2004, R, 5'6", Etobicoke, Ontario)
Gilkyson's advanced stats are impressive. She's a positive possession player in every metric, a good shot blocker, and her offense has grown every season at Yale. The impact she has on her team is significant, as she sits among national leaders alongside players like Caroline Harvey and Abbey Murphy in her net xG markers. Gilkyson is a sleeper to watch. (2003, L, 5'7", Calgary, Alberta)
The 5-foot-10 left shot defender is capable of playing on her off side and will be a top pairing blueliner with Clarkson after transferring from Mercyhurst. She's motivated to be a pro and you can see it in her process. (2003, L, 5'10", Zionsville, Indiana)
Having her best offensive campaign after missing significant time for injury. Looked good this summer with USA's Collegiate Select team. Will rise in the draft if she produces consistently in the second half. (2004, L, 5'7", Ham Lake, Minnesota)
Creative and a good finisher, Christian is a good skater who plays a possession game. Numbers don't tell the full story at Penn State, so teams will be watching her physical compete and what she does off the puck. (2003, L, 5'7", Elk River, Minnesota)
Good on ice instincts, and can play a power game. Sometimes stops her feet which won't fly in the PWHL. Certainly has the upside to step in and compete. Good analytics and in a bottom six role can probably score and add a physical presence. (2004, R, 5'7", Chanhassen, Minnesota)
An older pro, Johansson is intelligent with the puck. She's a good passer, can finish, and is responsible on both sides of the puck. Johansson could come to the PWHL and contribute in a secondary role for a few seasons, which would be another important move for Sweden's national team. She's represented Sweden at three Olympics and six World Championships. (1992, R, 5'3", Nybro, Sweden)
Healey has a heavy shot, and likes to get to the net. She's been a strong competitor for Boston University leading their team in goals. On 50/50 puck battles, Healey wins far more than she loses. A strong player who could be a surprisingly strong addition to a bottom six who can contribute because she's not afraid to engage in a PWHL style. (2004, L, 5'7", Arthur, Ontario)
Petford could become the first NEWHA alumni to make the PWHL. She's got good hands and sees the ice well. Still hard to predict her ceiling but her progression with Colgate has shown she's yet to hit the top of her evolution as she continues to get better against better players. (2004, R, 5'5", Balgonie, Saskatchewan)
After transferring to Quinnipiac last season, Frenette's game has continued in an upward trajectory. Better to judge her draft status by where she ends in March rather than what she's doing now as new layers to her game continue to unfold. (2003, R, 5'7", Boisbraind, Quebec)
Great numbers and consistent producer for Clarkson. There are some areas for improvement in her game, but with expansion, she could fight her way onto a roster, or go to Europe for a season. (2001, L, 5'5", Montreal, Quebec)
The Brown captain just keeps working, and as proven in past PWHL Drafts, sometimes relentless effort, coachability, and consistency pay off more in depth roles in the league than big numbers. Don't count out McDadi. (2004, L, 5'4", Mississauga, Ontario)
Former NCAA Goaltender of the Year took a season off after a stellar career with Clarkson before returning to Boston University. It didn't go exactly as planned, but her pedigree is too good not to get a shot in the PWHL as a backup. (2002, 5'9", Ottawa, Ontario)
Fantastic finish to the season for MacLeod. She's an interesting goalie who can struggle when there isn't much pressure or she's facing floaters. But against top opponents, and when facing more work, she dials up her game. (2004, 5'7", Abbotsford, British Columbia)
One of the better shots in the draft, but the jump from U Sports to the PWHL has been too much for almost every player to attempt the move. Canada needs to find a way to support U Sports hockey and add development opportunities for those who want to pursue the PWHL. Drapeau will at worst get a tryout. She is a true finisher, but translating that to a league with less time, less space, better shot blocking, and better goaltending is the challenge. (2000, L, 5'6", Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec)
Sometimes there's a player whose numbers don't exactly match their impact. Stewart is one of those players. She's been a leader for Colgate, and could find her way into the PWHL. (2004, L, 5'3", Antigonish, Nova Scotia)
Good size at 5-foot-11, Josifovic is having a career year offensively as UConn's captain. With both UConn picks to the PWHL last season being cut in camp and made reserves, there's an uphill battle here from a program perspective to have players prepared, but Josifovic herself has improved each season, and this year is outperforming the players who were supposed to carry UConn's offense. (2003, R, 5'11", Burlington, Ontario)
Does a lot more than score. Kuoppala could step into a bottom six role and be a welcomed and experienced addition. She previously declared and could be a free agent target if she's interested in coming to North America again after playing her NCAA hockey at Maine. (2000, L, 5'6", Pietarsaari, Fnland)
Consistent producer for Princeton no matter who she's played alongside the last three seasons. While Princeton's big names may get the credit, O'Leary has quietly produced. (2004, R, 5'7", Southborough, Massachusetts)
Trivia. What player has the highest time on ice average in NCAA hockey this season? It's Cristina Cavaliere. Has shown year over year improvement. As depth, could provide stability. (2004, L, 5'5", Mississauga, Ontario)
Former Canadian U-18 national team member and Wisconsin captain, word is Pettet is considering declaring for the draft. She's played for Djurgardens in the SDHL for four seasons, including multiple as team captain. A respected two-way player, if she does declare, Pettet should climb inside the draft as she's a veteran teams know can contribute. Size is her only downfall, but she has played in the tough WCHA, and full contact SDHL, and thrived in both. (1999, R, 5'3", Kentville, Nova Scotia)
Need an experienced bottom pair blueliner? Erica Reider, 29, will be an older player in this draft, but she comes with five seasons of SDHL experience, and was twice an All-Canadian finishing her university career captaining Manitoba in U Sports hockey. (1996, L, 5'9", Regina, Saskatchewan)
Already PWHL eligible having previously declared, Karjalainen made a major statement this season by rejoining Finland's national team and earning an Olympic roster spot. She has North American experience in the NCAA, and as a bottom pair blueliner could be a boost to blueline depth. (1999, L, 5'9", Posio, Finland)
Hockey East Defensive Forward of the Year, Conner has the skill set to be an effective bottom six forward in the PWHL. She's not going to provide a lot of offense, but she plays the game the right way. Her offensive upside might just be getting started after a transfer this season to Boston College from Minnesota allowed her to play in more situations. (2002, L, 5'8", Gilbert, Arizona)
Was higher ranked last year before stepping away from the game for a season to complete her education. Capable of playing in this league once she dusts off any rust (2003, R, 5'9", West Seneca, New York)
Long time German national team member could step into a depth checking line role. As currently regulars get elevated, teams will be looking for players who have competed with and against the best, and Nix is a name that fits that mold. (1998, L, 5'8", Hamburg, Germany)
After three seasons at Vermont, Beecher is having a career year with Clarkson. Good playmaker, but might need a year in Europe to prove offensive growth wasn't from a strong program. (2004, R, 5'5", Buffalo, New York)
One of Penn State's top blueliners, Stecker is consistent, makes a good first pass, never shies from physicality, and has consistently produced. Don't overlook her because she's not as flashy as others. (2003, R, 5'9", Randolph, New Jersey)
She's produced in the DFEL, EWHL, SDHL, NCAA, and PHF. This year, Reyes experience was tapped with Italy's Olympic roster where she looked solid. She's thrown her name into the PWHL list before, so she could take the free agency route. For teams looking for veteran depth, Reyes is a perfect option. (1997, R, 5'8", Chino Hills, California)
Former Canadian U-18 national teamer has never found her stride offensively at the NCAA level, but she's still a valuable player and might take on a checking line role successfully. (2004, R, 5'5", London, Ontario)
Very slick with the puck, a good playmaker, and finds her space on the ice well. On the small side, but all she's done at the collegiate level, and now in the SDHL is produce. (2003, L, 5'5", Belle River, Ontario)
She wasn't heavily tested this season in the AHA, but when it came time for playoffs, DeSa showed how easily she can elevate her level. She was Penn State's backbone on their run to the Frozen Four. (2004, 5'8", Pawcatuck, Connecticut)
After a fantastic NCAA career, brick is playing well in the SDHL this season. She's growing as a player and getting used to the physicality. Watch for Brick to get a long look in the PWHL. (2003, R, 5'8", Regina, Saskatchewan)
Saved her best offensive season for last. Wolfe is the type of player that in the right environment still has room to grow. (2003, R, 5'9", Owatonna, Minnesota)
The former USA U-18 captain never quite lived up to the sky-high potential she entered the NCAA with offensively, but that doesn't mean she's not a highly effective player who can't contribute in the PWHL. The potential is still there. (2004, R, 5'6", Lindstrom, Minnesota)
A good distributor of the puck, Messier is a highly intelligent player who finds ways to continue. She skates well, but the biggest knock is that she can get knocked off pucks physically and needs to get stronger. Great shot blocker who will likely find her way in this league due to her hockey IQ. No sure thing after a tough transfer to UMD. (2002, R, 5'3", Wilcox, Saskatchewan)
Physical, with some offensive upside. The former Merrimack captain should get consideration for a bottom pair role, and given some opportunities, could develop into a long term player in this league. (2001, R, 5'9", Okotoks, Alberta)
A 200-foot player who . Internationally with Germany, she has found ways to compete and impact her nation positively. Could spend a season dominating in Europe, but needs to continue elevating her game. Work ethic and attention to detail should make the Welcke sisters solid depth. (2002, R, 5'5", Baden-Baden, Germany)
Alongside twin sister Luisa, the Welcke's are two-way energy players who find ways to contribute that don't always involve the scoresheet. Might need a year in Europe, but she looks capable of playing a checking line role in the PWHL now. (2002, R, 5'7", Baden-Baden, Germany)
(2003, R, 5'6", Edina, Minnesota)
(2001, L, 5'7", Beloeil, Quebec)
(2003, L, 5'6", Rimouski, Quebec)
(2004, L, 5'9", Montpelier, Vermont)
(2004, R, 5'5", Helena, Montana)
(2004, R, 5'9", Grosse Pointe, Michigan)
(2003, 5'7", Kensington, Maryland)
(2003, R, 5'2", Richmond, British Columbia)
(2003, R, 5'4", Rogers, Minnesota)
(2003, L, 5'1", Berwick, Nova Scotia)
(2004, L, 5'10", Calgary, Alberta)
(2002, 5'10", Herning, Denmark)