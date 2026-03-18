2026 PWHL Draft Rankings: March Top 100

One of the better shots in the draft, but the jump from U Sports to the PWHL has been too much for almost every player to attempt the move. Canada needs to find a way to support U Sports hockey and add development opportunities for those who want to pursue the PWHL. Drapeau will at worst get a tryout. She is a true finisher, but translating that to a league with less time, less space, better shot blocking, and better goaltending is the challenge. (2000, L, 5'6", Rivière-du-Loup, Quebec)