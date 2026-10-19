2027 PWHL Draft Rankings: October Top 70

Women's Hockey Roundtable
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Dave Kallmann
Dave Kallmann
Oct 19, 2026 5:43 PMPublished Oct 19, 2026 5:43 PM
The 2027 PWHL is still months away, but the talent pool is coming into clear view. Here are The Hockey News' top 70 prospects for the 2027 PWHL Draft, as well as watch lists.
The 2027 PWHL Draft will be unpredictable until declarations are formalized in the spring. Until then, players will work to decide whether or not they'll use their fifth year of eligibility, or declare for the 2027 PWHL Draft.
The Draft itself could potentially feature a wealth of elite netminders who have the potential to start in the PWHL immediately, as well as another group of impact players. With uncertainly among NCAA declarations, the 2027 Draft could also usher in more players from overseas who will see their value increase with every NCAA player who chooses to return for a fifth year.
To date, American national team member Joy Dunne remains the unquestioned number one pick. But she's followed by a talented group of players who could fill the opening rounds.
With the NCAA, U SPORTS, SDHL, and PostFinance league's all underway, players are already beginning to state their case in the rankings.
*Previously eligible players are not ranked.
1. Joy Dunne, LW, Ohio State (USA)
Preseason pick for WCHA Player of the Year. The 5-foot-11 power forward won Olympic gold medal as a member of Team USA in 2026. Coming off a career best 1.64 points/game last season as a junior with Ohio State, Dunne could already be on any top six in the PWHL. She has not disappointed early with Ohio State as a top five scorer nationally, and a dominant presence in all three zones. (2005, L, 5'11", St. Louis, Missouri)
3. Laney Potter, D, Wisconsin (USA)
Laney Potter and her 5-foot-11 frame are already PWHL ready. She's bullish along the walls and at the lines and saw massive growth in her offense last season. She was rock solid for USA's Collegiate Select team this summer, and is going to be the first defender off the board. In a draft with so few elite blueliners, a team looking to address a positional need will snap up Potter early. She was the only NCAA defender at USA's national team camp. (2004, L, 5'11", Cranberry Township, Pennsylvania)
Laney Potter carries the puck for Wisconsin - Photo @ Dave Kallmann / Imagn
3. Eve Gascon, G, Minnesota-Duluth (Canada)
Started her campaign with an eye popping performance at the Summer Series against America's best collegiate players posting a 1-0 shutout, and winning a 2-1 shootout. The 5-foot-10 Quebec product boasts a career .943 save percentage and 1.75 GAA in the NCAA. She's an immediate starter, and an immediate difference maker. Gascon looked good at Canada's national team camp, further cementing her PWHL readiness. She also just set UMD's all-time shutout record. (2003, 5'10", Terrebonne, Quebec)
4. Jocelyn Amos, C, Ohio State (Canada)
Missed two of three games this summer for Canada's National Development team, which she was named captain, at the Summer Series. Hopefully it's not a sign of things to come for Amos, who is a textbook two-way center. She's one of the best in the NCAA in the face-off circle, and loves to shoot the puck. In contention for a spot with Team Canada. (2004, R, 5'7", Strathroy, Ontario)
5. Ava McNaughton, G, Wisconsin (USA)
The value of goaltenders in the PWHL is so high, that seeing both Gascon and McNaughton go top five would not be surprising. The 5-foot-11 netminder has Olympic and World Championship gold to her name, and won the 2024 NCAA Goaltender of the Year, as well as 2025 and 2026 national titles backstopping Wisconsin.
(2004, 5'11", Wexford, Pennsylvania)
6. Kelly Gorbatenko, LW, Wisconsin (USA)
One of the top scoring returnees to NCAA hockey this season recording 28 goals and 50 points in 41 games for the Wisconsin Badgers. She was again named to USA's Collegiate Select roster, and the 5-foot-11 forward uses size to her advantage. Could be a second liner on just about any PWHL team this year. Missed some time early this season after suffering a hand injury blocking a shot. (2004, L, 5'11", South Barrington, Illinois)
7. Cassie Hall, C, Wisconsin (USA)
An intelligent two-way player, Hall is a good skater and scored 24 goals and 48 points in 41 games last year for the national champion Wisconsin Badgers. Continued to show why she's a PWHL lock with her performance this summer for USA's Collegiate Select roster and is off to a strong start as Wisconsin's offensive leader, and the leading the NCAA in points. Has already scored some electrifying goals. (2005, R, 5'6", South Lyon, Michigan)
8. Kahlen Lamarche, RW, Quinnipiac (Canada)
Hockey Canada doesn't like Lamarche, but that won't stop PWHL teams from seeing value in the NCAA's leading goal scorer from last season. Expectations are sky high this season after her 42-goal 2025-26, so for Lamarche, continuing to produce, including against the top teams in ECAC, is all she can do to show she's a top prospect. Coaches from nationally ranked programs she faced this season said they had no answer for Lamarche, and that's a good testimonial. (2005, R, 5'6", Sudbury, Ontario)
9. Emma Pais, LW, Colgate (Canada)
Already has the well balanced two-way game of a pro. Pais sometimes blends into the action as she's a controlled player who elevates those around her, but when you look at the scoresheet, she's there. This year, she'll need to step to the forefront as one of the lone remaining veteran scorers for Colgate. She'll get the chance to carry their offense this year. Got a good luck at Canada's national team camp.
(2005, R, 5'9", Kenora, Ontario)
10. Sara Cajanova, D, Brynas (Czechia)
The reigning SDHL Defender of the Year and a top four blueliner on Czechia's national team, Cajanova is a gifted puck mover. She's mobile, using her agility on both sides of the puck. At 23, she's still on an upward trajectory. (2002, L, 5'7", Zlin, Czechia)
11. Sanni Rantala, D, Frolunda (Finland)
A top-four defender for Finland's national team alongside the likes of Ronja Savolainen and Nelli Laitinen who are top four defenders in the PWHL, it's no stretch to believe Rantala can step in and contribute meaningful minutes on a PWHL blueline immediately. The SDHL experienced defender plays a puck-moving style. She's known for her mobility, which helps her defend against top players. (2002, R, 5'8", Riihimaki, Finland)
12. Annelies Bergmann, G, Cornell (USA)
A unique goalie at 6-foot-1 with a career .933 save percentage, 1.69 GAA and 21 shutouts in 97 appearances with Cornell. There's nothing stopping Bergmann from starting in the PWHL from day one. She's part of the elite goaltending that highlights the 2027 PWHL Draft. Bergmann is set to break Cornell's all-time shutout record this season. (2005, 6'1", Detroit, Michigan)
13. Ava Lindsay, LW, Minnesota (USA)
Lindsay plays with pace, and she's a solid distributor, including getting pucks into high danger scoring areas. Can push defenders back with her skating, before changing pace to open space. Looked good again with USA's Collegiate Select roster. A bit of a slow start, but continues to play the right way. (2005, R, 5'6", Minnetonka, Minnesota)
14. Kaia Malachino, RW, Ohio State (USA)
When Malachino returned to the Buckeyes lineup after an injury derailed the first half of her 2025-26 campaign, she was an impact player down the stretch and into the NCAA national championships. Malachino can be an exciting player, and a full season at Ohio State could easily see her in the top 20 in scoring nationally. (2004, R, 5'7", Brighton, Michigan)
15. Piper Grober, D, Cornell (Canada)
Coming off her best Took a significant step offensively with Cornell this season jumping to 25 points in 33 games. The Toronto product and two-time Canadian U-18 national team member takes care of her own zone, and makes good decisions at the lines. Cornell has produced a number of solid pro defenders, and Grober will add to that legacy. (2005, L, 5'7", Toronto, Ontario)
16. Molly Jordan, D, Minnesota (USA)
The right-shot defender is a two-time former USA U-18 national team member and was a U-18 World Championship All-Star in 2023. Jordan moves well, and closes off lanes with her stick, and is also an effective shot blocker. Already taking the step in her offensive production needed to climb the rankings. (2005, R, 5'6", Berlin, Connecticut)
17. Andrea Trnkova, D, Clarkson / Czechia (Czechia)
Member of Czechia's national team, Trnkova is a bullish defender who can punish opponents physically. She also has offensive upside. With that style of play however, Trnkova was battered last season and missed most of the campaign with injury. Hasn't played yet this season further adding to concerns over her durability. Only after a healthy return will scouts know if Trnkova's stock can remain this high. (2004, L, 5'8", Usti nad Orlici, Czechia)
18. Keira Hurry, D, Clarkson (Canada)
Logged major minutes for Clarkson taking over as their top defender after Nicole Gosling and then Haley Winn moved to the pros. A good distributor of the puck who isn't afraid to play physical. How far she can grow her offensive game as a senior will in part dictate how high she goes. (2005, 5'9", L, London, Ontario)
19. Hanna Thuvik, LW, Brynas (Sweden)
Thuvik, 24, is entering her ninth season in the SDHL. She'll be surrounded by some of the best outside the PWHL in Brynas this season. What makes Thuvik pro ready is her pace, two-way game, and puck pursuit. She was stellar for Sweden at the Olympics, and finished her 2025-26 SDHL season 8th in league scoring 37 points and was third in goals with 19. She was a pace pusher for Sweden in early starts on the Women's Euro Hockey Tour this season. (2002, L, 5'7", Stenkyrka, Sweden)
20. Sarah Paul, F, Minnesota (Canada)
An elite shooter and goal scorer, Paul hasn’t been able to stay healthy in the NCAA. The physical pounding of the PWHL and the lack of time and space might be a major issue. Still, there are few as gifted with the puck on their stick. A full healthy campaign is a major boost. She missed Canada's camp, which would have been a prime opportunity to show what she's capable of against PWHL competition. Has scored some big goals for Minnesota already. She'll climb the rankings even further the longer she stays in the lineup. (2003, L, 5'8", Kelowna, British Columbia)
21. Sammy Taber, RW, Boston College (USA)
Taber plays a finesse game, but doesn't shy away from the dirty areas of the ice. She likes to get to the net, and pounces at opportunities, whether it's making the move herself, or snatching up a rebound. Good with the puck in traffic. (2005, R, 5'5", Tewksbury, Massachusetts)
22. Rylee Bartz, C, Ohio State (USA)
After three seasons with St. Thomas, Bartz is jumping to the Buckeyes and it's a move that should pay off for her draft status. She scored a career-high 17 goals and 30 points last season, which was impressive against stiff competition in the WCHA. Playing with Ohio State this season, she's suffered a bit from being in a bigger pond with bigger fish. (2004, R, 5'7", Fargo, North Dakota)
23. Lauren Zawoyski, D, Minnesota State (USA)
A year ago, Zawoyski was on no one's radar after recording only one assist in 37 games for Minnesota State. But her move to the blueline has skyrocketed the defender onto USA Hockey's radar, and into the discussion as one of the top defenders eligible for the 2027 draft. She was one of the more visible American players on the Collegiate Select roster this summer against Canada using her 5-foot-10 frame and mobility to transport pucks. It's a similar story to Claire Thompson. Zawoyski may use the fith year of eligibility to continue her development. (2005, R, 5'10", Edina, Minnesota)
24. Estelle Duvin, C, Fribourg-Gottéron (France)
Duvin is built like a PWHL player. You can see the power in her game, you can see how she controls the pace on the attack, and you can see her experience shining through, whether it's in the PostFinance Women's League, or with Team France. Best Forward at back-to-back-to-back Division 1A World Championships, PostFinance MVP in 2024 and 2025 and continues to score at more than two points per game in Switzerland. Why is Duvin this high this year, and why might she climb higher? Because her goal is to join the PWHL next season adding another of the last remaining European veteran stars to the league. (1997, R, 5'7", Coudekerque-Branche, France)
25. Jordan Baxter, C, Ohio State (Canada)
A hard checking forward who has a great shot. Hasn't put up notable numbers with Ohio State, but as a physical presence, who is strong on pucks and can kill penalties, Baxter has a future in the PWHL, and her offensive skills are still there, which could make her a steal. Primarily, Baxter is going to make a team much harder to play against and punish her opponents. (2005, R, 5'7", New Westminster, British Columbia)
26. Julia Pellerin, LW, UConn (USA)
Made the move last season from Boston College to UConn and saw a slight dip in production. With Ashley Allard moving to Minnesota, Pellerin will have even more responsibility with the Huskies and could see a big season production wise ahead. She's piling in the goals to open the season.
(2004, L, 5'6", Windham, New Hampshire)
27. Madison Kaiser, C, Minnesota (USA)
Kaiser made a last minute course correction deciding to use her extra season of NCAA eligibility rather than declaring in 2026. Kaiser was a member of USA's Collegiate Select team last season and played just as well off the puck as on. She's a perfect checking line center, but will try to show her offensive potential this season. (2004, L, 5'7", Ham Lake, Minnesota)
28. Lara Christen, D, SC Bern (Switzerland)
It's difficult to measure Christen's impact on Switzerland's national program. She led all Swiss players in time-on-ice averaging more than 25-minutes per game at the Olympics en route to a bronze medal, including more than 30 minutes in their bronze win. But it's also perplexing to see her retire from Switzerland's national team at only 23 years old. No one knows what that move means for Christen's future, which is why she's already dropped dramatically in these rankings. What we do know, is Christen is mobile and steady. She doesn't produce big numbers, but she does all the little things right. As SC Bern's captain, she's a well-respected leader, but the pipeline is forming from Switzerland, and Christen is the top prospect from the nation in Europe. (2002, R, 5'4", Affoltern im Emmental, Switzerland)
29. Emma Pickering, D, RIT (USA)
One of the best shot blockers in the nation, Pickering could become RIT's first full time PWHL player. She captained RIT last season leading the team in time-on-ice and in points per game recording 11 goals and 26 points in 26 games. It's believed Pickering will be heading back for a fifth year of eligibility, but many things can change between now and draft declarations. (2004, R, 5'4", Fishers, Indiana)
30. Maya Serdachny, D, UConn (Canada)
Cousin of PWHLer Danielle Serdachny, Maya Serdachny showed considerable growth in production from the blueline in her junior year at UConn. She logs a lot of minutes in all situations. Serdachny gets her feet pointed up ice and is a heads up defender. Former Canadian U-18 national team member, who has producing at a higher rate than usual already. (2005, R, 5'9", Edmonton, Alberta)
31. Ellah Hause, D, Ohio State (USA)
Former USA U-18 national team defender, Hause is moving from St. Thomas to Ohio State and banking on the boost joining the program will give her draft status. Ohio State has produced a solid stream of pro-ready defenders to the PWHL. Hause plays a simple game, but a reliable one. (2005, L, 5'6", Forest Lake, Minnesota)
32. Avery Pickering, D, Colgate (Canada)
Came to the NCAA a season ahead of her peers, Pickering has been a model of consistency playing big minutes for Colgate. The right shot blueliner is from an impressive hockey family, and twice represented Canada at the U-18 World Championships. Steady and makes good decisions. (2006, R, 5'9", St. Adolphe, Manitoba)
33. Alice Sauriol, LW, St. Cloud State (Canada)
A torrid start to her season will catch the eye of PWHL scouts. Whether or not she takes her fifth year of eligibility is the real question, but Sauriol continues to show year-over-year growth. (2003, L, 5'4", Sherbrooke, Quebec)
34. Ella Boerger, C, St. Thomas (USA)
One of St. Thomas’ stars to stay, she could be the first draft pick from the program. Good responsibility on both sides of the puck. And beyond it all, she’ll play in every scenario as the key forward on her NCAA team this year. Hasn't produced early at the rate she was expected. (2004, L, 5'7", Sartell, Minnesota)
35. Elin Svensson, LW, Brynas (Sweden)
Svensson uses her 5-foot-10 frame going to the net, and she doesn't care who is in her way. There's some fine tuning to be done here, but starting in a bottom six role, Svensson would have value, and the 24-year-old has upside beyond some players coming out of college that could unfold in North America. She has interest in the PWHL whether it's next season or beyond. (2002, L, 5'10", Nassjo, Sweden)
36. Sofianna Sundelin, C, St. Cloud State (Finland)
A good skater who brings that pace to her game and also has international experience with Finland. Off to a very strong start with St. Cloud State. (2003, L, 5'7", Ulvila, Finland)
37. Rahel Enzler, RW, EV Zug (Switzerland)
Considered declaring this season, Enzler is one of Switzerland’s best players and offensive talents. She projects as a middle six player in the PWHL and has all the skills and experience necessary to step in. (2000, L, 5'4", Zug, Switzerland)
38. Ashley Allard, C, Minnesota (Canada)
After three seasons starring for UConn, Allard is set to make the move to Minnesota this season. She'll be facing stronger competition on a nightly basis in the WCHA, which will also help her prepare for the PWHL. Has the versatility to play down the middle or shift to left wing at the pro level. (2005, L, 5'7", Ottawa, Ontario)
39. Sinja Leemann, RW, SC Bern (Switzerland)
The 24-year-old has looked good for Switzerland internationally, and remains a force in the PostFinance Women's League. She's a prospect with upside, who could become a middle six impact in the league. (2002, L, 5'6", Gossau, Switzerland)
40. Ebba Svensson Träff, G, Linkoping (Sweden)
Still very young, could remain in Sweden for longer, but having already been named SDHL Goalie of the Year and taking the lead as Sweden’s starter, the next logical step is the PWHL. (2004, 5'5", Oskarshamn, Sweden)
41. JuliAnna Gazdik, D, St. Thomas (USA)
(2004, L, 5'7", Somerset, Wisconsin)
42. Emma Kreisz, LW, Minnesota (Hungary)
(2003, L, 5'9", Budapest, Hungary)
43. Karel Prefontaine, F, Cornell (Canada)
(2004, L, 5'4", Gatineau, Quebec)
44. Gabrielle Kim, D, Princeton (USA)
(2005, R, 5'7", Los Angeles, California)
45. Janessa Gazdik, D, St. Thomas (USA)
(2004, R, 5'7", Somerset, Wisconsin)
46. Alexandra Lalonde, F, Northeastern (USA)
Likely going to use her fifth year at Northeastern, but Lalonde will be a pick when she declares. Continuing to evolve her offensive impact, Lalonde's development path at Northeastern, a program known for producing quality PWHL players at both ends of the ice, has continued on a positive path. (2005, L, 5'7", Irvine, California)
47. Mira Hallin, RW, MoDo (Sweden)
Playing alongside Viivia Vainikka to start the season was not only a huge boost for Hallin, but it allowed the 20-year-old Swede two show she can use her speed not only in a checking line role as she's utilized on the national team, but to score. She might stay in Sweden for another season or two, but Hallin is on PWHL watch now. (2006, 5'6", R, Själevad, Sweden)
48. Stephanie Stainton, F, Yale (Canada)
This season will be a challenge for Stainton who was a standout last season. Without Yale's top stars, Stainton becomes the centrepiece of Yale's offense. She has a great release point that last season froze netminders regularly. (2004, R, 5'8", Oakville, Ontario)
49. Margot Norehad, F, Brown (USA)
(2004, R, 5'3", Glencoe, Illinois)
50. Sofia Nuutinen, LW, Mercyhurst (Finland)
(2002, L, 5'7", Vantaa, Finland)
51. Alaina Giampietro, F, Robert Morris (USA)
A consistent producer since transferring from Ohio State to Robert Morris, Giampietro is off to a torrid start to her senior season. Sometimes being the go-to player on a slightly weaker program is better than being buried on a top program, and Giampietro's development and success are a prime example. (2004, L, 5'7", Strongsville, Ohio)
52. Pia Dukaric, G, Djurgardens (Slovenia)
Had she not sat out most of last season, Dukaric would already be in the PWHL. She's back in 2026-27 in the SDHL, and thus far, she's put up some eye popping numbers. She was an All-American and Patty Kazmaier finalist at Yale, and has numerous Best Goaltender awards from lower tier World Championship events with Slovenia. Dukaric will have PWHL opportunities, albeit not as a starter, if she chooses to come to the league next season. (2000, 5'8", Ljubljana, Slovenia)
53. Emmi Juusela, F, SDE (Finland)
(2002, L, 5'6", Helsinki, Finland)
54. Laura Zimmerman, C, St. Cloud (Switzerland)
(2003, L, 5'4", Bern, Switzerland)
55. Paula Bergstrom, D, Frölunda HC (Sweden)
(1999, L, 5'8", Örnsköldsvik, Sweden)
56. Kristina Allard, D, Northeastern (USA)
(2003, R, 5'4", Kingston, New Hampshire)
57. Jaylyn Morris, D, British Columbia (Canada)
(2005, L, 5'7", Maple Ridge, British Columbia)
58. Brooklyn Schneiderhan, F, Neuchatel (USA)
Tough position for Schneiderhan whose season ended only three games into her first pro year in Switzerland. She had hip surgery and intends to take a run at the PWHL next year. With the impact to the NCAA pool, Schneiderhan will still get consideration, and if it's not through the draft, there will be camps calling. (2004, R, 5'5", Helena, Montana)
59. Madeline Palumbo, F, Colgate (Canada)
(2004, R, 5'6", Courtice, Ontario)
60. Emma Forsgren, D, Skellefteå AIK (Sweden)
(2002, L, 5'7", Danderyd, Sweden)
61. Rose-Marie Brochu, F, Vermont (Canada)
(2003, L, 5'7", Levis, Quebec)
62. Ida Boman, G, Farjestad (Sweden)
(2003, 5'6", Sollentuna, Sweden)
63. Maddie Leaney, C, Union College (Canada)
(2005, L, 5'4", Maple Ridge, British Columbia)
64. Audrey Knapp, F, Providence (USA)
Good at finding gaps in the ice to make herself an option and then distribute. (2005, L, 5'5", Stevens Point, Wisconsin)
65. Janelle Evans, F, Clarkson (Canada)
(2005, R, 5'4", Bethune, Saskatchewan)
66. Stella Retrum, F, Vermont (USA)
Sees the ice well as a playmaker. Likes to hold the puck altering her body to open passing lanes. (2005, L, 5'7", Maple Grove, Minnesota)
67. Mari Pietersen, G, Boston University
Got invited to Canada's national development team and earned a roster spot, but has struggled early this season. With the goaltending depth of this draft, Pietersen will be tasked with stepping up her game. (2004, 5'6", Goodwood, Ontario)
68. Grace Sadura, F, Northeastern (USA)
(2005, R, 5'7", Minnetonka, Minnesota)
69. Ann-Frédérique Guay, HC Fribourg-Gottéron (Canada)
(2001, R, 5'7", St-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Quebec)
70. Yulia Nuyaksheva, D, Khimik (Russia)
(2005, L, 5'6", Dmitrov, Russia)
2027 PWHL Draft Watch List
Forwards
- Yelizaveta Shkalyova, RW, Khimik (2002, L, 5'6", Sergiyev Posad, Russia)
- Addie Alvarez, F, RIT (2005, R, 5'4", Rochester, New York)
- Alexandra Law, F, Quinnipiac (Canada)
- Adriana Van De Leest, F, Djurgardens (2003, L, 5'11", Kelowna, British Columbia)
- Jaycee Magwood, F, Lulea (Canada)
- Alina Marti, F, EV Zug (Switzerland)
- Hanna Olsson, F, Frolunda (Sweden)
- Emilia Vesa, F, Frolunda (Finland)
- Madison Brown, F, St. Thomas (USA)
- Livvy Dewar, F, UConn (2004, L, 5'10", Fredericton, New Brunswick)
- Grace Babington, C, Long Island (USA)
- Sam Broz, F, Brown (USA)
- Delaney Fleming, F, Cornell (USA)
- Zsofia Pazmandi, F, SDE, (Hungary)
- Kamryn VanBatavia, F, Minnesota State
- Emilie Lussier, F, Concordia (Canada)
- Gabrielle Santerre, F, Bishop's (Canada)
- Katelyn Scott, F, New Brunswick (Canada)
- Abby Lunny, F, Nipissing (Canada)
- Cara Sajevic, C, St. Thomas (USA)
- Linda Rulle, C, RIT (Latvia)
- Katia Pelowich, F, HV71 (Canada)
- Michaela Pejzlova, C, Frolunda (1997, L, 5'7", Pardubice, Czechia)
- Julia Liikala, F, Frolunda (2001, L, 5'5", Peräseinäjoki, Finland)
Defenders
- Ashley Kokavec, D, Penn State (USA)
- Alexis Bedier, D, Farjestad (Canada)
- Ada Eronen, D, SC Bern (Finland)
- Lisette Taks, F/D, Kiekko-Espoo (Finland)
- Tereza Radova, D, HK Budapest (Czechia)
- Elli Suoranta, D, Ilves (Finland)
- Quinn Dunkle, D, Union College (USA)
- Rylie Jones, D, Northeastern (USA)
- Thalia D'Elia, D, Robert Morris (USA)
- Teghan Inglis, D, SDE HF (Canada)
- Mina Waxin, D, Brynas (Sweden)
- Aino Karppinen, D, Skellefteå AIK (Finland)
- Ella Sköldebäck, D, SDE HF (Sweden)
- Polina Arkhipova, D, Biryusa (Russia)
- Klára Seroiszková, D, HC Davos (Czechia)
Goaltenders
- Hailey Hansen, G, Minnesota State (USA)
- Sedona Blair, G, New Hampshire (USA)
- Valeria Merkusheva, G, Khimik (Russia)
Re-Entry Players
- Ida Kuoppala, LW, Skelleftea AIK (2000, L, 5'6", Pietarsaari, Finland)
- Krista Parkonnen, D, Farjestad (2002, L, 5'6", Lappeenranta, Finland)
- Madie Leidt, F, Frolunda (Hungary) (1998, L, 5'7", Des Moines, Iowa)
- Cassidy Maplethorpe, F, Linkoping (Canada)
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