A Deeper Look At The Toronto Sceptres Coaching Hire Pascal Rhéaume

"To me it's all about relation, you have with your player," Rhéaume said. "The gender side doesn't care for me. I'm going to coach the best players and for a coach is just to know your player. That's going to be my big role for me the next few weeks is to know, like we're going to go through the the the draft pretty soon, and after that I want to have a chat with everybody and even the first few weeks at the training camp like I want to know my players. I want to know what's in there."