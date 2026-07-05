A Very Very Early Look At The 2028 And 2029 PWHL Drafts

From a conference with such a storied legacy, Manness becomes the first ever rookie player to be named ECAC Player of the Year. She was also ECAC Rookie of the Year and Forward of the Year. Manness, who twin sister Kate also had a standout season with Clarkson, has elite playmaking vision, two-way acumen, and can finish. It won’t, and shouldn’t be long before Manness is donning the maple leaf for Team Canada. She's a future number one centre, and was the best player in the ECAC in the face-off circle this season.