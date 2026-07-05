With the 2026 Draft in the books, and the 2027 Draft now on deck, we take a very, very early look at the impressive 2028 and 2029 PWHL Draft classes.
The 2026 PWHL Draft was touted as a the most talented in the league’s young history. It ushered in soon-to-be superstars including Caroline Harvey, Abbey Murphy, Laila Edwards, and Tessa Janecke.
Every year, the PWHL will continue to add talent through the draft. In 2027, it's a draft that could include players like Joy Dunne. And while 2027 is next up, here’s a very, very early look at the 2028 and 2029 PWHL Drafts.
2028 PWHL Draft
Mira Jungaker, D, Ohio State
With KK Harvey now a member of the PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes, Jungaker is the heir to the label as best defender outside the PWHL. She’s mobile, she’s physical, she can defend and also attack off the rush and from the blueline, and she brings international experience from Worlds and the Olympics with Sweden. Jungaker will be a two-way force, and she's the next defender that will re-shape how the game is played in the PWHL.
Chloe Primerano, D Minnesota
Already a World Championship medalist with Canada, Primerano had the phenom tag placed on her for good reason. This season, she had a tough second NCAA campaign and missed Canada’s Olympic roster. Primerano will be a full time national team member soon. Her goal this year needs to be to become dominant again both using her dazzling ability to transport the puck and evade checkers, as well as the edge that gives her that space.
Caitlin Kraemer, F, Minnesota-Duluth
After playing for Canada this year at the Rivalry Series, Kraemer continues to hold her tag as a burgeoning power forward. She hasn’t exploded offensively like hoped in the NCAA, and finding ways to unleash her shot off the rush and up production are a must. Canada doesn’t need more offensive players put into checking line roles for the rest of their career like they've done too often to talented players in recent seasons, they need more dynamic offensive talent, and that’s what Kraemer can provide when utilized properly.
Maggie Scannell, F Wisconsin
She might be the closest American forward to stealing a national team spot outside of the PWHL at this point. She brings good size, puck protection skills, and impressive finishing. Will continue to develop with perennial powerhouse Wisconsin in the NCAA.
Mackenzie Alexander, F, Princeton
Alexander has produced everywhere she’s gone and in a league where offense is at a premium, there will be a line waiting for the Princeton star’s scoring. She likes to have the puck on her stick, but has proven her playmaking vision and execution setting up some of the best in NCAA hockey for multiple seasons. In other words, Alexander can produce in a variety of ways.
More To Watch For 2028: Claire Murdoch, Emma Venusio, Makayla Watson, Felicia Frank, Julia Schalin
2029 PWHL Draft
Hilda Svensson, F, Ohio State
The WCHA Rookie of the Year and co-national NCAA Rookie of the Year, Svensson is a veteran of multiple World Championships, and played at the 2026 Olympics with Sweden. Coming from the SDHL she’s already proved she can dominate on so many levels against older players. She could be in the PWHL now, and will be a headliner of the stacked 2029 class.
Sara Manness, F, Clarkson
From a conference with such a storied legacy, Manness becomes the first ever rookie player to be named ECAC Player of the Year. She was also ECAC Rookie of the Year and Forward of the Year. Manness, who twin sister Kate also had a standout season with Clarkson, has elite playmaking vision, two-way acumen, and can finish. It won’t, and shouldn’t be long before Manness is donning the maple leaf for Team Canada. She's a future number one centre, and was the best player in the ECAC in the face-off circle this season.
Stryker Zablocki, F, Northeastern
Hockey East Player of the Year and Rookie of the Year as a first year NCAA player shows the trajectory the electric forward is on. She’s got blazing speed, finds her lanes, competes hard, and is creative. It would be a mismanagement of assets to not see Zablocki among Canada’s national team elite by her draft year.
Adela Sapovalivova, F, Wisconsin
Undersized, but like a persistent wasp that can pester and take on an opponent of any size. Sapovalivova is fast, slippery and evasive with the puck. She's creative, and tenacious. A long time key contributor for Team Czechia, Sapovalivova is used to playing with and against the best in the world and has shown she can handle the best Canadian and American players on the planet. Team Czechia has 11 PWHL players on their roster, and Sapovalivova plays a larger role than many.
Sanni Vanhanen, F, Ohio State
A spectacular start to her NCAA career, it was the breakout opportunity Vanhanen needed after being buried in a depth role with Team Finland. Already a five-time participant in the World Championships with three bronze medals, and a two-time Olympian with one bronze by the age of 20, Vanhanen is going to arrive ready to make an impact in the PWHL. Has always had a strong all-around game, but moving to the NCAA has allowed Vanhanen's true offensive potential to emerge.
More To Watch: Jenna Raunio, Bella Fanale, Danica Maynard, Rhyah Stewart, Ava Thomas, Tereza Plosova, Maxine Cimeroni, Molly Boyle, Alessia Baeschler, Kate Manness