Vancouver Welcomes KK Harvey To The West Coast With Open Arms

KK Harvey has touched down in Vancouver for her first visit to BC as a member of the PWHL's Vancouver Goldeneyes.
Call it fate, or call it a sign. The sun was shining the day that Caroline “KK” Harvey touched down in Vancouver for the first time as a member of the Goldeneyes.
The star defender, whose list of accolades feels like it runs longer than the Grouse Grind, made her first media appearances in Vancouver to start the week of June 22.
The first-overall pick in the 2026 PWHL Draft is originally from New Hampshire, a state that just brushes the side of Quebéc, but has never lived in Canada throughout her entire hockey career. Coming to Vancouver is something that, she explained, feels like it’s been long in the making.
“I’ve always told my family I’ve always wanted to live in Canada, so I guess the opportunity is presenting itself now, and no better time than now, I guess,” she said during a media availability held at one of Vancouver’s prime melting pots of culture — Granville Island.
There’s something unique about Granville Island that draws both locals and tourists alike there more often than not. Every business within the public market, lining the edges, and more is required to be based in BC. That’s why you won’t see an international chain like Starbucks or Chipotle anywhere around the public market.
Both physically and metaphorically, it’s the perfect place for those new to the city to indulge in the local culture — something Harvey has cited as one of her prime motivators behind wanting to live in Canada.
“Vancouver itself seems very diverse, so kind of immersing in those various cultures and just different experiences, I think it’ll be so neat,” she added. “I’ve experienced the beaches back home in New Hampshire [and] Massachusetts, but having the best of both worlds here doesn’t get much better than that.”
Since arriving in Vancouver for her three-day tour of the city, Harvey’s schedule has included a tour of the Goldeneyes’ facilities at the Pacific Coliseum, a crop of local TV hits, and even a hike with new teammates Jenn Gardiner and Hannah Miller.
Though most of her familiarity with her new teammates comes from playing against one-another internationally — she and Team USA took Gold over Canada’s Gardiner, Sarah Nurse, Sophie Jaques, Emerance Maschmeyer, and Claire Thompson — there are still a few players Harvey has encountered at various occasions, specifically those who have played in the NCAA. She recalled meeting Izzy Daniel at the 2024 Patty Kazmaier Award ceremony, and playing with and against Madison Samoskevich and fellow 2026 draftee Ashley Messier.
It also helps that roommate and good friend Laila Edwards won’t be terribly far off. Edwards was selected fourth-overall by PWHL San Jose at the draft. Presumably, being in the same time-zone, the two will end up playing against each other more often than if they were on different coasts.
“I’m so happy for her. She’s gonna do such amazing things in San Jose, and she’s just gonna thrive there. The fan base is gonna love her, but it is a sad reality, obviously. We knew it was coming, and I’m going to miss her so much. And, of course, I’m gonna visit her, she’s gonna visit me when we have some downtime, but I’m just so excited for her, and I support her no matter what. And hopefully one day we’ll land back on the same team. You never know, maybe she'll be here. I hope so.”
The crop of high-end talent from the 2026 PWHL Draft currently slated to play on the west coast is strong. Yet, over one year ago, the closest PWHL team to brush the Pacific Ocean was the land-locked Minnesota Frost. Suddenly, budding stars like Harvey, Edwards, Abbey Murphy, Tessa Janecke, Issy Wunder, and more are set to spend at least the beginning of their PWHL careers out west.
The prospect is an exciting one.
This prospect, in particular, is even more excited.
“Just honoured to hear my name called in general, and then by the Goldeneyes, it was even more of an honour. Just so happy to be here,” Harvey said of being drafted and now part of the PWHL. “I knew it would be a crazy, amazing experience, and it really was. It’s a day I’ll never forget for the rest of my life.”