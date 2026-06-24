Vancouver Welcomes KK Harvey To The West Coast With Open Arms

“I’m so happy for her. She’s gonna do such amazing things in San Jose, and she’s just gonna thrive there. The fan base is gonna love her, but it is a sad reality, obviously. We knew it was coming, and I’m going to miss her so much. And, of course, I’m gonna visit her, she’s gonna visit me when we have some downtime, but I’m just so excited for her, and I support her no matter what. And hopefully one day we’ll land back on the same team. You never know, maybe she'll be here. I hope so.”