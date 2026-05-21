Above All Else, Carla MacLeod Is "Proud" Of The Effort And Season Her Ottawa Charge Had

"This is a group that just kept chugging. We just kept going. Nobody gave us any credit coming into this season. Nobody gave us credit halfway through the season. And this was a group of women that were just so so driven and motivated to get better and to earn their way into a playoff spot, to earn our way into the Walter Cup final. You know, you wish a better ending for the group just because they're such a special team, but I can tell you the biggest emotion I have right now is pride. I'm very, very proud of them."