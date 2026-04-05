Advanced 2026 PWHL Drafting: Expected Goals

Originally a soccer metric, hockey co-opted the advanced statistic and applied it to the ice. Throughout a game, or season, a player accumulates expected goals totals. For example, a shot from the slot, ten feet from the net might accumulated a 0.3 expected goals (xG). That means that based on statistical models, a shot from that location should score 30% of the time. A shot from the blueline conversely, might only have an expected goals (xG) total of 0.05, meaning only five percent of shots from that location can be expected to score. Not only do these models factor in location, they also consider angle, and type of shot. For example, a slap shot from the left wall near the blueline will have a different value than a write shot from the same location.