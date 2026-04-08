Advanced 2026 PWHL Drafting: Winning Pucks

From winning face-off draws, to winning 50/50 puck battles, or retrieving pucks after shots, the ability to gain possession is a major benefit in hockey. Here's a look at the top players in the NCAA who are eligible for the 2026 PWHL Draft in terms of winning pucks.
Gaining possession of pucks is one of the best skills a team can master. Whether it's face-offs, retrieving rebounds, or winning 50/50 puck battles, there are moments when teams can gain possession, and transition to the attack. Models like Fenwick and Corsi have tied overall possession to scoring chances, but getting the puck is the first step to getting the chances that result in those metrics.
Here’s a look at some of the top advanced statistics teams look at related to winning pucks and gaining possession among NCAA prospects eligible for the 2026 PWHL Draft.
Puck Battles %
Puck battles are a quick measure of how effective a player is in winning possession of in a 50/50 opportunity against an opponent. It could be along the boards, in the corner, or a side by side race to a loose puck in open ice. The ability to enter a space without the puck under control, and leave with the puck is a benefit to any team and player. It's a statistic dominated by defenders who specialize in winning pucks in these moments, which makes the appearance of Boston University's Sydney Healey as the lone forward in the top 15 impressive.
- Tova Henderson, D, Minnesota-Duluth - 63.6%
- Emma Peschel, D, Ohio State - 61.3%
- Gracie Gilkyson, D, Yale - 60.5%
- Maeve Carey, D, Boston University - 60.3%
- Brooke Disher, D, Ohio State - 59.2%
- Sara Swiderski, D, Ohio State - 58.3%
- Mia Lopata, D, Quinnipiac - 58.2%
- Leah Stecker, D, Penn State - 58%
- Payten Evans, D, Mercyhurst - 58%
- Juliana Constantinople, D, Northeastern - 57.8%
- Sydney Healey, F, Boston University - 57.6%
- Grace Dwyer, D, Cornell - 57.5%
- Nelli Laitinen, D, Minnesota - 56.7%
- Ashley Messier, D, Minnesota-Duluth - 56.7%
- Kendall Butze, D, Penn State - 56.5%
Puck Retrievals After Shots
Think of it like offensive and defensive rebounds in basketball. In some ways, this is a measure of positioning, quick steps and reaction, and the unmeasurable “compete” levels we hear coaches talk about. These shot recoveries can come off rebounds in either zone, deflections, or missed shots. Much like a face-off, puck retrievals after shots are opportunities to maintain or gain possession. Here’s a look at the top 20 NCAA players eligible for the 2026 PWHL Draft in average puck retrievals after shots (PRAS) per game. Also included is an adjusted PRAS per 60 minutes played to show how often a player gains possession following a shot relative to their time on ice.
- Abbey Murphy, F, Minnesota - 3.48 (8.85 PRAS/60)
- Sloane Matthews, F, Ohio State - 3.41 (9.18 PRAS/60)
- Jordan Ray, F, Yale - 3.33 (8.91 PRAS/60)
- Avi Adam, F, Cornell - 3.19 (8.79 PRAS/60)
- Issy Wunder, F, Princeton - 3.15 (8.37 PRAS/60)
- Carina DiAntonio, F, Yale - 3.00 (7.98 PRAS/60)
- Elyssa Biederman, F, Colgate - 2.97 (7.53 PRAS/60)
- Rhea Hicks, F, Clarkson - 2.83 (8.58 PRAS/60)
- McKenna Van Gelder, F, Cornell - 2.81 (7.08 PRAS/60)
- Stephanie Bourque, D, Union - 2.80 (5.94 PRAS/60)
- Megan McKay, D, Clarkson - 2.79 (7.68 PRAS/60)
- Lily Shannon, F, Northeastern - 2.74 (7.75 PRAS/60)
- Caroline Harvey, D, Wisconsin - 2.71 (6.69 PRAS/60)
- Kirsten Simms, F, Wisconsin - 2.69 (8.1 PRAS/60)
- Emerson O'Leary, F, Princeton - 2.68 (6.9 PRAS/60)
- Gracie Gilkyson, D, Yale - 2.67 (6.0 PRAS/60)
- Georgia Schiff, F, Cornell - 2.66 (6.93 PRAS/60)
- Sydney Morrow, D, Minnesota - 2.64 (6.42 PRAS/60)
- Juliana Constantinople, D, Northeastern - 2.62 (6.09 PRAS/60)
- Lacey Eden, F, Wisconsin - 2.62 (6.93 PRAS/60)
Takeaways Versus Puck Losses Per Game
It’s pretty simple, you want to be taking more pucks from opponents than you’re giving. Each takeaway or giveaway leads to a change in possession. Here’s a look at some of the top NCAA prospects with the best Takeaway/Puck Loss Ratios.
- Nelli Laitinen, D Minnesota - 2.21
- Vivian Jungels, D, Wisconsin - 2.13
- Zoe Uens, D, Quinnipiac - 2.11
- Cristina Cavaliere, D, Providence - 1.97
- Caroline Harvey, D, Wisconsin - 1.95
- Leah Stecker, D, Penn State - 1.91
- Maeve Carey, D, Boston University - 1.87
- Krista Parkonnen, D, Minnesota - 1.86
- Sydney Morrow, D, Minnesota - 1.85
- Peyton Evans, D, Mercyhurst - 1.78
- Stephanie Bourque, D, Union College - 1.77
- Brooke Disher, D, Ohio State - 1.76
- Mia Lopata, F, Quinnipiac - 1.67
- Jules Constantinople, D, Northeastern - 1.66
- Kendall Butze, D, Penn State - 1.66
Defensive Zone Face-Offs (Total Taken / Win %) (Minimum 120 Draws)
Face-offs are some of the longest running stats kept where players are judged on a micro-action with a macro-result. Gaining possession off the draw is a huge advantage that has been predictive of team success. Here’s a look at the top face-off performers from the NCAA who are eligible for the 2026 PWHL Draft in the defensive zone, and all zones.
- Tessa Janecke, C, Penn State - 245 / 64.5%
- Emerson O'Leary, C, Princeton - 237 / 61.2%
- Naomi Boucher, C, Yale - 271 / 60.9%
- Sloane Matthews, C, Ohio State - 106 / 60.4%
- McKenna Van Gelder, C, Cornell - 274 / 54.2%
- Rhea Hicks, C, Clarkson - 155 / 54.2%
- Lilli Welcke, C, Boston Univeristy - 162 / 53.7%
- Madison Kaiser, C, Minnesota - 173 / 53.4%
- Emerson Jarvis, C, Quinnipiac - 274 / 51.8%
- Lily Shannon, C, Northeastern - 276 / 49.3%
Face-offs (Total Taken / Win %) (Minimum 250 Draws)
- Tessa Janecke, C, Penn State - 611 / 66.1%
- Naomi Boucher, C, Yale - 789 / 61.6%
- Lilli Welcke, C, Boston University - 494 / 61.1%
- McKenna Van Gelder, C, Cornell - 763 / 60.7%
- Sloane Matthews, C, Ohio State - 326 / 60.7%
- Rhea Hicks, C, Clarkson - 437 / 60.0%
- Madison Kaiser, C, Minnesota - 522 / 55.4%
- Emerson O'Leary, C, Princeton - 718 / 55.0%
- Brooke Campbell, C, UConn - 684 / 54.8%
- Alexia Moreau, C, Holy Cross - 574 / 54.0%