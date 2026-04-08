Advanced 2026 PWHL Drafting: Winning Pucks

Think of it like offensive and defensive rebounds in basketball. In some ways, this is a measure of positioning, quick steps and reaction, and the unmeasurable “compete” levels we hear coaches talk about. These shot recoveries can come off rebounds in either zone, deflections, or missed shots. Much like a face-off, puck retrievals after shots are opportunities to maintain or gain possession. Here’s a look at the top 20 NCAA players eligible for the 2026 PWHL Draft in average puck retrievals after shots (PRAS) per game. Also included is an adjusted PRAS per 60 minutes played to show how often a player gains possession following a shot relative to their time on ice.