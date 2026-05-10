Aging Scotiabank Centre May Be The Achilles Heel Of Halifax's PWHL Bid

But with uncertainty surround the level of disruption major renovations could have, or perhaps the future of the venue itself, it could have been enough to dissuade the PWHL in this round of expansion until Halifax has a plan solidified for the arena. The PWHL has faced this issue in Ottawa at the aging TD Place. With that venue slated to be demolished, the league is being forced to move to a new venue, the Canadian Tire Centre, an option that does not exist in Halifax.