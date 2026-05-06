Ahead Of PWHL Expansion, Here's A Look At Detroit's Women's Hockey History

When her father, James E. Norris passed away in 1952, Marguerite Norris became the first woman to serve as an executive in the NHL taking over as president of the Detroit Red Wings. She advocated for arenas to be more woman-friendly, and despite being excluded from the NHL's Board of Governors, it's said she worked out a system of hand signals with Jack Adams to have her say. Norris led the Detroit Red Wings to one of their greatest stretches in history winning back-to-back Stanley Cups in 1954 and 1955, becoming the first woman to have her name inscribed on the Stanley Cup. Sadly in 1955, her family pushed her out of the role, a decision which legends like Gordie Howe believe doomed the future of the franchise.