Alexie Guay's Unconventional Road To The PWHL Brings Training Camp Invite With Vancouver

Alexie Guay’s road to the PWHL has been far from conventional. After developing in Sweden and serving as a reserve player in New York and Ottawa, the 25-year-old is heading to her first PWHL training camp with Vancouver.
There is no single path to the PWHL.
Some players are drafted, others sign as free agents, while others begin in reserve roles, head to Europe for more playing time, and eventually earn standard contracts.
Alexie Guay’s journey to the PWHL has been anything but conventional.
After being named the top defender at the 2019 IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship, she committed to Boston College, where she spent four seasons. Thanks to the NCAA’s COVID-19 eligibility waiver, the Magog, Quebec, native earned a fifth year of eligibility and transferred to Clarkson.
Guay declared for the 2024 PWHL Draft but went unselected. She then headed to Sweden, joining MoDo in the SDHL. When her season ended, she signed with the New York Sirens as a reserve player but did not appear in a game.
She returned to Sweden the following year, this time with Färjestad.
Once again, she signed a reserve contract after the season, this time with the Ottawa Charge, who needed defensive depth after Brooke Hobson suffered an injury.
Less than a month later, with Hobson returning to the lineup ahead of the regular-season finale, Guay was released.
“I wasn’t really disappointed about what happened in the PWHL the past two years, because the two years I spent in Sweden were decisions I made myself,” Guay explained to The Hockey News last week. “I could have gone to PWHL training camps, but I felt I was at a point in my career where it was more important to simply play and continue developing.”
“You don’t improve much when you’re sitting on the bench or in the stands,” she added. “In Sweden, I was fortunate. Both seasons, I played big minutes and had a significant role on my teams. That allowed me to play a lot, skate as much as I wanted, and make plays. That was definitely rewarding. Then, my experience in New York and Ottawa were great. I learned a lot from other players and got a better understanding of how the league works. But obviously, toward the end of last season, I knew it would eventually come to an end.”
A First PWHL Training Camp
With four expansion teams entering the league, Guay, now 25, saw a new opportunity. Rather than returning to Sweden, she decided to pursue a full-time spot in the PWHL.
She found that opportunity with the Vancouver Goldeneyes, who invited her to training camp—her first in the PWHL. Guay confirmed the news during that same interview.
To prepare for camp, Guay spent the summer playing in a league in Sherbrooke, not far from her hometown. The LBS, co-founded by one of her brothers, launched a women’s division for the first time this summer, featuring a strong mix of U Sports, NCAA and professional players, including Maude Poulin-Labelle, Tricia Deguire, Gabrielle Santerre, and sisters Rosalie and Maxim Tremblay.
Stanstead Opens Its Doors Again
She’s also been able to rely on one of her former schools.
Before beginning her collegiate career, Guay attended Stanstead College, one of North America’s top prep schools for women’s hockey, located just 22 miles from her hometown. The school has opened its doors to her this summer, allowing her to use its facilities as she prepares for training camp.
“I played in Stanstead for three years. As an alumna, I can go back and use the rink and the gym whenever I want,” Guay explained. “Then, starting in September and October, I’ll be working at Stanstead as an assistant coach with the girls’ teams for the first two months while I wait for my training camp. That’s really cool because it keeps my mind engaged in hockey. I’m constantly thinking about the game, thinking about drills, and thinking about advice for the girls. Obviously, if I’m giving them advice, I have to make sure I’m applying it myself afterward. Being able to stay involved in the game like that really helps me. And of course, I can skate and train there. It’s easy, it’s free, and everything I need is in one place.”
A Real Opportunity on Vancouver’s Blue Line
Entering the draft, Vancouver had just two defenders under contract: Sophie Jaques and Ashton Bell. The team then selected three more, including first overall pick Caroline Harvey, although none have signed their contracts yet. Vancouver also added former Montreal Victoire blueliner Dominika Laskova on a one-year deal.
Madison Samoskevich, who received a qualifying offer, also remains in the mix, although she can play center.
Therefore, Guay has a legitimate chance of making the team.
Another encouraging development for Guay is that Cara Gardner Morey, the general manager who invited her to training camp, has since been named the team’s head coach. As a result, Guay could now be playing for the coach who saw enough in her to extend that invitation in the first place.
“I feel like I’m in a really good situation heading into Vancouver’s training camp. I feel very fortunate with Vancouver. There are still roster spots available. They haven’t filled every role yet, so I feel pretty confident heading into training camp. It’s going to be a new experience, but I’m sure it’ll be a good one.”