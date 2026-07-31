Alexie Guay's Unconventional Road To The PWHL Brings Training Camp Invite With Vancouver

“I played in Stanstead for three years. As an alumna, I can go back and use the rink and the gym whenever I want,” Guay explained. “Then, starting in September and October, I’ll be working at Stanstead as an assistant coach with the girls’ teams for the first two months while I wait for my training camp. That’s really cool because it keeps my mind engaged in hockey. I’m constantly thinking about the game, thinking about drills, and thinking about advice for the girls. Obviously, if I’m giving them advice, I have to make sure I’m applying it myself afterward. Being able to stay involved in the game like that really helps me. And of course, I can skate and train there. It’s easy, it’s free, and everything I need is in one place.”